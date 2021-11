PENN STATE -4.5 (-118) at UMASS +4.5 (-104) (7:00 p.m. EST) College basketball is known for its Cinderella stories, and UMass was certainly a Cinderella at one point in their program’s history. John Calipari made a name for himself there taking a little-known university to a number one ranking in the polls, and reaching a final four in 1996. Now if you’re anything like me 1996 feels like about three years ago, but in reality, that’s an alarming 25 years ago. Yeah, you read that right, it’s been 25 years since UMass was in the Final Four, but that means the program has also had 25 years to continue building on that legacy that was started there by Calipari and Marcus Camby in 1996, making them a staple in college basketball conversation ever since.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO