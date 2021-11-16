ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden administration expected to purchase 10 million courses of Pfizer COVID-19 pill – WaPo

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to...

News 4 Buffalo

Biden to nominate Powell to continue as Fed chair

President Joe Biden announced Monday that he's nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.
U.S. POLITICS
MyChesCo

Federal Government Secures 10 Million Courses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Medicine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden Administration announced it recently secured 10 million treatment courses of Pfizer’s promising COVID-19 oral antiviral drug, contingent on emergency use authorization (EUA) or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The investigational drug, Paxlovid, is being developed to treat non-hospitalized, symptomatic adults diagnosed...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Biden nominates Powell for new term heading Fed: W.House

US President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve Chair, allowing him to continue his role overseeing the economy's recovery from Covid-19. The president had faced calls from progressive members of his Democratic Party to replace Powell, a Republican, with a more liberal candidate like Fed Governor Lael Brainard, but the White House announced she would serve alongside Powell as vice chair.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington State
fox35orlando.com

Paxlovid: US buys millions of Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pills

NEW YORK - With Americans still waiting for regulators to greenlight Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pill, the Biden administration moved to secure millions of doses for patients. Pfizer announced Friday that the White House purchased 10 million treatment courses of its investigational COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate Paxlovid. The pill won’t be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Pfizer files for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 pill

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it is seeking U.S. authorization of its experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill that cut the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease by 89% in a clinical trial. Pfizer said it completed submission of its application for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Joe Biden
94.1 Duke FM

Japan to pay $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of Merck’s COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said on Wednesday the Japanese government will pay about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of their COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir. Countries have rushed to sign deals to buy molnupiravir, since data last month showed that when given early in the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Newly-elected GOP Lt. Governor of Virginia makes bizarre deflection about DNA when asked Covid vaccine status

Winsome Sears, who was recently elected lieutenant governor of Virginia, has declined to confirm if she has been vaccinated against Covid-19.Lt Governor Sears was asked by CNN host Dana Bash during an interview on Sunday morning whether she was vaccinated against Covid-19.The lieutenant governor-elect refused to answer directly. Instead, she went off on a bizarre tangent alleging that such questions were a “slippery slop[e]” leading to questions about her “DNA”. She said: “And so we understand this, this thing about slippery slopes. The minute that I start telling you about my vaccine status, we're gonna be down the bottom...
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.S. debt ceiling deadline could extend to January-Wrightson ICAP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury could be able to fund government operations into the first half of January without a debt ceiling increase, according to a new estimate by money market research firm Wrightson ICAP on Monday. Wrightson said in a note to clients https://www.wrightson.com/mmo/current-mmo/mmo-for-november-22-2021 that based on the...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Why Biden picked Powell

In the end, President Joe Biden did what many close to him expected: He took a longer-than-anticipated amount of time to arrive at a reasonable, moderate decision that thrilled few but carried limited risk.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Pfizer asks officials to approve COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON — Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch this winter of a promising treatment that can be taken at home. The company’s filing comes as new infections are rising once again in the United States, driven mainly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pfizer to share license for COVID-19 pill, potentially opening up treatment to millions in low-income nations

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has agreed to a license-sharing deal that would allow its experimental COVID-19 drug to be manufactured more widely around the globe. It’s an agreement that the company says could give more than half of the world’s population access to the treatment, even as Pfizer rebuffs calls to grant poorer countries access to its COVID-19 vaccine formula.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

