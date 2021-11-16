North Carolina's New State Budget is Set to Eliminate Corporate Income Tax

RALEIGH — The General Assembly gave its final approval to a two-year state budget on Thursday and sent it to Gov. Roy Cooper, who quickly signed it into law. The Democrat acted almost immediately after the Republican-controlled legislature sent the bill to his desk. The House voted 101-10 earlier in the day in favor of the measure, a day after the Senate gave the chamber’s final OK to the bill by a vote of 41-7. Each chamber also held similar, preliminary votes backing the plan earlier in the week.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO