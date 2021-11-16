ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina's New State Budget is Set to Eliminate Corporate Income Tax

By Erin Brady
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite opposition to some parts of the budget bill, Governor Roy Cooper is expected to sign it into...

only one thing
6d ago

sorry but I believe that bus drivers are on important part of the structure have much responsibility should have a wage of at least 18 dollars an hour , you can go to any fast food joint and make 13 dollars an hour for flipping hamburgers come on government get honest give the bus drivers what they are worth sad really sad

greensboro.com

'A huge day': North Carolina finally gets new budget after negotiation, nuance

RALEIGH — The General Assembly gave its final approval to a two-year state budget on Thursday and sent it to Gov. Roy Cooper, who quickly signed it into law. The Democrat acted almost immediately after the Republican-controlled legislature sent the bill to his desk. The House voted 101-10 earlier in the day in favor of the measure, a day after the Senate gave the chamber’s final OK to the bill by a vote of 41-7. Each chamber also held similar, preliminary votes backing the plan earlier in the week.
RALEIGH, NC
North Carolina State
The Mountaineer

North Carolina tax policy puts state atop magazine's business climate rankings

(The Center Square) – North Carolina was ranked No.1 for its business climate by Site Selection magazine for the second consecutive year. The business-centered publication releases its annual Business Climate Rankings each November. The magazine evaluated states equally on its criteria and expert survey. North Carolina was tied for the...
INCOME TAX
ncpoliticalnews.com

Proposed NC Budget Exempts Military Pensions from State Income Taxes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The proposed North Carolina budget, which was released today, exempts military pensions from the state's income tax. Lawmakers will vote on the budget this week. Sen. Jim Burgin (R-Harnett) said, "We want to make North Carolina the most military-friendly state in the country, and this tax exemption...
INCOME TAX
Roy Cooper
deltanews.tv

Reeves eyes elimination of individual income tax

(The Center Square) – The elimination of the individual income tax is just one of Gov. Tate Reeves’ Executive Budget Recommendations for the coming fiscal year. In a Monday news conference, Mississippi’s 65th governor outlined how he hopes to move the state forward in the job market while at the same time giving the state’s residents more money to work with to take care of themselves and their families.
INCOME TAX
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina legislature begins to vote on budget agreement

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The General Assembly is ready to begin debating its North Carolina state government budget agreement that Republicans hope ultimately will win enough Democratic support for it to soon become law. What You Need To Know. The Senate is scheduled to hold the first of the chamber's...
POLITICS
WCNC

Here's what's in North Carolina's long-overdue budget proposal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — State lawmakers released a long-overdue state budget proposal Monday, promising massive infrastructure investments, raises for state employees and an income tax cut. Votes are scheduled for this week, formally sending the two-year spending plan to Gov. Roy Cooper, who can let it become law or further extend...
CHARLOTTE, NC
JustFactsJack

Iowa Looks To End State Income Tax

In 2022, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the legislature will have the chance to pass significant tax reform. "This is a once-in-a-generation chance to reduce Iowa's high-income tax rates and deliver considerable tax relief to Iowans," said Reynolds.
IOWA STATE
