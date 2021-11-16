ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Miss Volleyball Coach Stephanie Radecki steps down

By Staff Reports
 6 days ago

Stephanie Radecki announced Tuesday that she is stepping down following four seasons at the helm of the Southern Miss volleyball program. “I want to thank Jon Gilbert for the opportunity to coach at Southern Miss,” said Radecki. “I wish nothing but the best...

#Stepping Down#Conference Usa#Southern Miss Volleyball#Wku#The Golden Eagles#Athletics Jeremy Mcclain
