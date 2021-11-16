Southern Miss Volleyball Coach Stephanie Radecki steps down

Central Carolina Community College Volleyball Coach Bill Carter has announced his retirement from coaching after 13 years of leading the CCCC volleyball program. “I have enjoyed the success of our volleyball student-athletes off the court the most. Seeing evidence of athletes graduating from a program at CCCC, a four-year university or attaining a career path that utilizes their potential is what has given me the most gratification over the past 13 years as the head volleyball coach,” said Carter. “Also, watching our assistant coaches grow in their ability to guide, motivate and teach the CCCC student-athletes has been incredible. I have enjoyed the journey on a day-to-day basis, which has created new relationships and strengthened current relationships.”

VOLLEYBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO