The television world unfortunately lost yet another star this past week. Heath Freeman, known for his roles on shows such as Bones and Raising the Bar, has died at the age of 41. News of his death was confirmed on Monday, but the actor reportedly passed away this past weekend. Since then, a few people have spoken out publicly about Freeman, including Shanna Moakler, a good friend of his. The “heartbroken” former reality TV star took to Instagram to share some loving posts about her departed colleague.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO