ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Regularly drinking tea and coffee linked to lower risk of stroke and dementia

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28TWpH_0cyWjCq600

Drinking multiple cups of tea and coffee a day has been associated with a lower risk of stroke and dementia , according to a new study .

Research published in the PLOS Medicine journal said those who drank two to three cups of coffee, or three to five cups of tea – or a combination of four to six cups of both – could possibly have a lower risk of developing a condition.

Drinking two to three cups of coffee with two to three cups of tea was associated with a 32 per cent lower risk of stroke and a 28 per cent lower risk of dementia, according to the study.

Consumption of coffee alone or in combination with tea was also associated with lower risk of post-stroke dementia, it said.

Dr Rosa Sancho, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, cautioned that dementia risk depends on the “complex interaction of our age, genetics and lifestyle”.

“Studies like this one are not able to pinpoint cause and effect, and while the researchers attempted to control for other factors that could affect a person’s risk of stroke and vascular dementia, no firm conclusions can be made about whether tea or coffee cause this lower risk," she said.

"Participants only reported tea and coffee consumption at the beginning of the study, and there is no data on long-term habits, so it’s not clear how relevant the findings are to long-term brain health."

Dr Sancho added: “While previous studies have looked at associations between tea and coffee consumption and better brain health, there has been inconsistency in findings.

“Future research with participants of a range of ages and ethnicities will be needed to fully understand what types of dementia and stroke are associated with tea and coffee drinking.

“Participants in this study reported themselves to be mainly white British (96 per cent), therefore we cannot infer an association that is relevant to everyone in the UK.”

A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off.

They are most commonly caused by blood clots. Signs that someone is having a stroke can include their face, mouth or both dropping down on one side and slurred speech and weakness of the limbs.

Stroke strikes every five minutes, according to the Stroke Association, which says 100,000 people are affected every day. There are 1.3 million stroke survivors in the UK.

Dementia is not a single illness, but a group of symptoms caused by damage to the brain. Signs of the condition can include memory loss, such as remembering past events much more easily than recent ones, or problems thinking or reasoning, or finding it hard to follow conversations or TV programmes.

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, 600 people in the UK develop dementia every day, with higher incidence rates among women. People over the age of 65 are much more likely to get dementia, but it can affect younger people too.

Some people may be more likely to develop dementia than others, like those who have had a stroke, or who have diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and depression.

For their study, researchers in China and the US used volunteers from an existing study, the UK Biobank, who were followed up over a period of 10-14 years. In total 365,682 participants, aged between 50 and 74, took part in the research.

Participants self-reported their tea and coffee drinking habits at the beginning of the study. Researchers then recorded the numbers of people who went on to have a stroke (2.8 per cent) or develop alzheimer’s disease or vascular dementia (1.4 per cent).

They found that drinking tea and coffee was linked to a lower risk of having an ischaemic stroke (caused by a blocked blood vessel) and vascular dementia, rather than a haemorrhagic stroke (caused by a burst blood vessel) or alzheimer’s disease.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This supplement could keep dementia at bay

Dementia—a condition involving the extreme loss of cognitive function—is caused by a variety of disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia mainly affects older people, and so far, simple and effective strategies for preventing this condition have remained elusive. In a new study from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vascular Dementia#Coffee#Dementia Risk#Food Drink#Beverages#Plos Medicine#Alzheimer S Research Uk#Participants#British
The Guardian

Housework may promote health in old age, study suggests

Household chores might seem a drag, but researchers have suggested tasks like dusting, scrubbing floors and washing the windows might help adults to stay healthy into old age. Writing in the journal BMJ Open, a Singapore-based team of researchers said regular physical activity “improves physical and mental health, mitigates the risks and effects of chronic diseases, and reduces falls, immobility, dependency and mortality among older adults”.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This beverage may cut depression in older people

In a new study from the National University of Singapore Sociology, researchers found there’s an association between consistent and frequent tea drinking and strongly fewer depression symptoms in older adults. Depression is one of the most common mental disorders for the elderly, with “major depressive disorder” now affecting about 7%...
DRINKS
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Unhealthy diets are bad for the environment, study finds

Unhealthy food and drink such as cake, sweets and alcohol account for nearly a quarter of diet-related greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study. The research, which analysed at more than 40,000 branded items and 3,000 generic foodstuffs, suggests that changing our eating habits could help fight the climate crisis as well as improve our personal health.
DIETS
The Independent

Healthy young people ‘unlikely’ to need annual Covid boosters, say scientists

Healthy young people are unlikely to need annual Covid boosters, experts and government advisers believe.Ministers have begun planning for the introduction of a yearly vaccination programme that targets Covid-19, but it remains unclear if this will extend to individuals who are not deemed clinically vulnerable, such as the elderly and those with weak immune systems.Although the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is currently reviewing evidence on whether a third dose will eventually be needed for all adults, one member told The Independent that it may be unnecessary to boost fit and healthy under-40s in the years to come.Professor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Focus

Does an apple a day keep the doctor away?

Apples are a decent source of fibre, vitamins, minerals and flavonoids (which may help to prevent cancer). But are they any better than fruit in general, and does daily consumption have a measurable health benefit?. Per 100g, apples have more fibre than melons, mangoes or grapes, and twice as much...
NUTRITION
BBC

Covid: Woman, 34, with incurable cancer had treatment delayed

A 34-year-old woman with incurable cancer, whose treatment was delayed due to the pandemic, is backing a campaign to help others. Alice Hanagan, from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, is being kept alive by twice-weekly transfusions of blood and platelets. Cancer Research said she could have potentially been cured if Covid-19 had...
CANCER
The Independent

Covid vaccine ‘could be given to children under 12 in spring’

Health officials are planning how to roll out coronavirus vaccines to children under 12 years old. Leaked proposals suggest jabs could be given to those aged between five and 11 by next spring, according to The Sun. Covid vaccines are currently licensed in the UK only for those aged 12...
KIDS
The Independent

At what age are UK adults the cleanest?

Forty-something Britons are the most frequent cleaners – but those in their twenties are most likely to do a thorough job, according to a poll. The survey of 2,000 adults found those in the 40s, 50s and 60s clean their homes on an average of five days a week. But...
WORLD
newschain

Housework linked to sharper memory among older adults – study

Older adults who regularly perform household chores have better memory and attention span, according to a new study. Researchers said that elderly people who participate in a combination of light housework and more physically demanding chores appear to have “higher cognitive function”. Experts in Singapore wanted to assess whether doing...
SINGAPORE
Best Life

Going to Bed After This Time Makes Your Heart Disease Risk Soar, New Study Says

We all know the importance of consistently getting a good night's rest, whether or not we actually make it happen. But beyond just the amount and the quality of sleep we get, new research now points to a specific bedtime that can boost your heart health—along with times of night you should not be hitting the hay. Read on to find out how going to sleep after a certain hour can make your risk of heart disease soar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
The Independent

The Independent

348K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy