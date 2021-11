With Youtubers turning into boxers, it seems about time that sportsperson from difference genres lock horns in the boxing ring as well. As a result of which, Deron Williams vs Frank Gore is all set to be staged as the first ever NBA vs NFL pro boxing event. To those who are not aware, the former is a retired NBA guard whereas Gore is a longtime NFL running back. In the most recent press conference held for the fight, both these boxers seemed excited to endure the next challenge of their life and even upon the combat sports experience.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO