Late Cinematographers Michael Chapman and Allen Daviau Remembered at Camerimage Film Festival

By Marta Balaga
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed cinematographers and ASC members Michael Chapman and Allen Daviau, who both died last year, were the focus of a legacy panel at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival on Monday, led by the likes of Lawrence Sher (“Joker”), Xavier Pérez Grobet (“Watchmen”), Amy Vincent (‘Footloose”) and Seamus McGarvey (“Atonement”). Nominated for...

