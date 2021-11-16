ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GCU freezes tuition for 14th year

By AZ Business Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Canyon University announced today it is freezing tuition costs on its Phoenix campus for the 14th straight year, continuing the GCU commitment to make higher education affordable to all socioeconomic classes. The private Christian university’s ground campus tuition in 2022-23 will remain at $16,500 before institutional scholarships are...

