Los Angeles Rams have OBJ, Von Miller and a collection of stars. But can they bring it all together?

FOX Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePossessing star power doesn't always equate to immediate results, and the Los Angeles Rams are learning that the hard way. Despite winning the headlines in the last two weeks with the acquisitions of Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., they have not won on the field. In fact, they...

www.foxsports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller has message after Odell Beckham Jr. joins Rams

Von Miller worked hard to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams, and now he’s ready to reap the rewards. Miller essentially confirmed that the Rams would be signing Beckham by posting an Instagram image of the two video chatting. The caption sent a clear message, both to Beckham and the rest of the league: “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Why are Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams struggling?

There’s winning, as Pat Riley loves to say, and then there’s misery. This is shaping up to be a miserable month for Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. After Monday night’s debacle in Santa Clara (a 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers), the Rams are assured to go winless for nearly a month.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Los Angeles Rams

BOSTON (CBS) — The long wait for Odell Beckham Jr. to choose his next team is over. OBJ is heading to L.A. The receiver was “finalizing” a deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Prior to that news breaking, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport...
NFL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Von Miller’s Rams debut delayed by ankle injury

INGLEWOOD — Von Miller’s debut with the Rams will have to wait a week, conceivably longer. The outside linebacker, acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos, was declared inactive 90 minutes before the Rams’ game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night after being listed as “questionable” with an ankle injury.
NFL
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Rams' 2021 Midseason Awards

There isn't a true midpoint in the season since the NFL added an extra week, but as the Rams sit with a 7-2 record entering Week 10, here are the team's 2021 midseason awards. There's been an abundance of players who've delivered in key moments for the Rams this season, but none have brought more value to the team than what Stafford has provided. The offense no longer is limited in what it's capable of achieving. In fact, almost to a fault at times, the Rams have gotten to pass dependent. Nonetheless, Stafford is unequivocally the team MVP, ranking first in passing yards (2,771), second in touchdowns (23) and first in QBR (69.7) among qualified quarterbacks. Stafford has been just as good – if not better – than perhaps what the team could have envisioned when they pulled off the blockbuster trade this offseason, and the Rams will continue to go as far as his contributions take them down the stretch.
NFL
9NEWS

Von Miller inactive for first game with LA Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Linebacker Von Miller will not make his debut for the Los Angeles Rams against the Tennessee Titans. Miller is inactive with an injured ankle, the Rams announced 90 minutes before kickoff in the meeting of conference leaders. Los Angeles acquired Miller from Denver on Monday for two...
NFL
Popculture

Eric Dickerson Explains How Los Angeles Rams Can Reach Super Bowl LVI (Exclusive)

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best records in the NFL (7-2) and look like a team that could play in Super Bowl LVI, played at their home stadium (SoFi Stadium) in February. With the addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams are poised to win their second Super Bowl as a franchise and first in Los Angeles. PopCulture.com caught up with Rams legend Eric Dickerson who revealed how the Rams could play in the big game.
NFL
NBC Bay Area

Von Miller Inactive for Rams' Sunday Night Football Game Vs. Titans

Von Miller inactive for Sunday Night Football game vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Von Miller’s Los Angeles Rams debut will have to wait. Miller was ruled among the Rams’ inactives for the team’s Sunday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans because of an ankle sprain. He was initially called a game-time decision ahead of the matchup.
NFL
FanSided

Rams Cap Space: How much cap space does Los Angeles have after signing OBJ?

After the Los Angeles Rams signed former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., here is how much cap space the team has. The Los Angeles Rams have shown over the years that they are willing to do whatever it takes to contend for the Super Bowl. From acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey last year, to trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason, to finalizing a deal to land linebacker Von Miller at this year’s trade deadline.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Von Miller looks great in Rams' modern throwback uniform

Von Miller has yet to suit up for the Los Angeles Rams since being acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos, but he’s approaching his debut with his new team. Miller is “making great progress” in his recovery from an ankle injury, according to Sean McVay, and there’s hope he’ll play against the 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: How can the Rams Attack the 49ers Offense?

The Los Angeles Rams four game win streak came to an end last Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans defense stepped up to force turnovers. Setting up their first touchdown and scoring one of their own by Byard and Stafford’s second pick of the day. Overall the Rams...
NFL
ESPN

Los Angeles Rams won't play Von Miller unless LB's ankle fully healed for MNF, sources say

The Los Angeles Rams will not play pass-rusher Von Miller unless the team believes his ankle injury is close to fully healed, sources told ESPN. If Miller doesn't play Monday night against the 49ers, he also would get next week's bye to further recover from the left ankle sprain he suffered Oct. 21 against the Browns. The Rams' first game after their bye weekend is Nov. 28 in Green Bay against the Packers.
NFL
chatsports.com

LeBron James, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller & Co. welcome Odell Beckham Jr. to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams are, in fact, all in. The rich got richer on Thursday when the already stacked Rams added free agent Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster. Once Beckham's release from the Cleveland Browns was finalized, the wide receiver counted the Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks among his desired destinations, sources told ESPN.
NFL
WHIO Dayton

Rams say Miller, OBJ arrivals reflect team's plan, culture

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. arrived in Los Angeles on Friday by private jet and made his way north to the Rams' training complex. Although he passed his physical and signed his contract, the receiver didn't participate in his new team's first practice. Just eight games...
NFL
KFI AM 640

OBJ to Rams

The Los Angeles Rams announced today that they have agreed to terms with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns last week and put on waivers as a free agent.
NFL

