Poll: Sens. Grassley, Ernst approval ratings dip
A Waterloo Police officer is on administrative leave after an...www.kcrg.com
A Waterloo Police officer is on administrative leave after an...www.kcrg.com
they would rather destroy America than help Middle class people the rich will not be out working on the roads 🙄 and rebuilding America did all they could to stop helping real people all they want is to bring conflict to this land the rich is there bread and butter 🤡🤡🤡👹🤡
down down down with them both. chuck actually did vote for infrastructure but he had been sucking up to much and should not being running again. Joni is just become a total trumpett
neither would support the infrastructure bill because of the bootlicking trumpliklan following of die hard republican dinosaurs
Comments / 15