Canadian CPI May Help Loonie Recover Lost Ground

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada will announce its inflation data for the month of October at 13:30 GMT on Wednesday. It is possible that the data will indicate that inflation has continued to accelerate, which would strengthen the case for an earlier rate hike and support the Canadian currency versus the greenback, helping it bounce...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

