Dragon Ball Super's manga is currently taking a break from Granolah battling against Goku and Vegeta and instead is revealing the past events that led to the intergalactic bounty hunter wanting revenge against the Saiyan race. With the revelation hitting the latest chapter that Bardock was responsible for saving Granolah's life as a child, it seems that the artist of the Shonen manga series responsible for the bounty hunter's creation is set to start a question and answer session that is asking both fans and "hates" alike to ask about the current storyline and the future of the arc that gave us Vegeta's Ultra Ego.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO