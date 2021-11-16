ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Market Commentary

By KBC Bank
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK labour market data this morning marked the start for a new downleg in EUR/GBP. The pair fell further from 0.8480 to 0.8440. First support stands at 0.8403 which is the October and YTD low. The UK yield curve bear flattened with yields rising by 2.5 bps at the front end...

New Zealand Dollar Slides to 5-Week Low

The New Zealand dollar is in negative territory on Tuesday and has posted two straight losing sessions. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6925, down 0.40% on the day. In the European session, the pair touched a low of 0.6921, its lowest level since October 13th. Retail sales sends New Zealand...
The ECB Will To Take Action On Inflation Anytime Soon

Rising European corona infections forced governments to take new containment measures last week, triggering a broad risk-off repositioning with Europe evidently in the eye of the storm. Uncertainty on the short-term impact on EMU growth only reinforced doubts whether the ECB will to take (decisive) action on inflation anytime soon. EMU yields tumbled with the belly of the curve outperforming (5y -5.7 bps; 10y -6.7 bps). US (and UK) yields initially followed Europe, but especially US short-term yields rebounded later. Fed’s Waller said conditions for a rate lift-off are met and Fed Clarida indicated that it might already be appropriate to discuss a faster pace of tapering at the December meeting. The US curve flattened sharply with 2 and 5y yields returning in positive territory (2y + 0.4 bps) while longer maturities still finished sharply lower (10y -3.9bps; 30y -6.9 bps), mostly on lower inflation expectations. The EuroStoxx 50 declined 0.6%. US indices ended mixed (Dow -0.75%, but Nasdaq +0.40%). The euro lost against the other majors. Thursday’s tentative EUR/USD bottoming proved premature, with the pair closing below 1.13 (1.129). EUR/JPY tested the key 127.93/128 area (close 128.71). EUR/CHF dropped below 1.05. EUR/GBP also reversed Thursday’s rebound, but no follow-through losses below 0.8383 occurred (yet).
Market Consolidates in Tight Range But Euro Looks Vulnerable

The forex markets are generally staying in tight range in Asian session, digesting last week’s moves. Euro remains generally soft and looks vulnerable to extend the near term decline, in particular against commodity currencies and Yen. Sterling is so far resilient, awaiting more BoE officials to speak up their mind regarding the chance of an imminent rate hike. Dollar will probably need to clear out 1.125/30 resistance zone against Euro decisively before making some committed moves elsewhere.
US Dollar Kicks Off the Week Higher as Hawkish Talk Increases

US dollar slopes upwards amid upcoming monetary tightening. The dollar’s upsurge seems to be continuing this week fueled by the Fed’s Vice Chair Richard Clarida, who signaled an imminent acceleration of the tapering program that could eventually result in earlier rate hikes. In addition, the greenback has also benefited from the rebound in Treasury yields today. However, President Biden is expected to reveal his nomination for the Fed’s chair before Thanksgiving on Thursday, where a possible designation of the more ‘dovish’ Brainard might push back projections for a faster rate hike timeline.
AUD/NZD Rises Ahead Of Wed’s RBNZ Rate Decision

USD/JPY tests ¥115 (first time since 2017) amid Powell reappointment and recent Fed speak. US equity FUTs pare gains. Nikkei closed for Labor Thanksgiving. Press continues to debate if PBOC will cut RRR rates, some banks in China were said to be instructed by regulators to issues more loans to property companies.
Dollar Shines again as Gold and Lira Prints Losses

The Fed nomination decision caused some tremors in the financial markets on Monday. In the decision’s wake, futures markets have firmed up expectations for a rate hike in June, which had previously been biased towards July. Governor Brainard has been selected to replace Clarida as Vice Chair at the end of January next year.
Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
USD/JPY Upside Breakout after Powell Got Nominated Again, Gold Tumbled

Dollar surged overnight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term by US President Joe Biden. The greenback stays firm in Asian session and is ready to extend its near term rally. On the other hand, New Zealand Dollar is trading notably lower, as traders are probably pricing out the chance of an aggressive 50bps RBNZ hike later in the week. Yen is also soft, following rebound in global benchmark treasury yields.
CFTC Commitments of Traders – European Currencies Slumped as Austria Lockdown Raises Concern about Outlook

As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended November 16, NET LENGTH of USD index futures dropped -540 contracts to 34 908. Bets on both sides climbed slightly higher. Concerning European currencies, NET SHORT of EUR futures gained +7 599 contracts to 3 826 while that of GBP futures jumped +19 506 contracts to 31 599.
Weekly economic and financial commentary

United States: Delivery Vans Rush to Homes with Shoppers' Treasure. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, on the back of e-commerce and holiday sales categories. While these nominal figures are buoyed by rising inflation, a sustainable increase in real retail sales may signal an earlier start to holiday shopping this year. Housing supply measures fell 0.7% as demand for housing remains robust, but home builders are having difficulties securing supplies for construction.
EUR Weakens On Dovish ECB, Yet Opposition Rises

The USD gained against its counterparts on Friday, as the Fed’s Vice Chairman Richard Clarida stated that the Fed may discuss the taper pace in its next meeting in December. The statement made headlines, causing market participants to consider the possibility of a faster tightening of the bank’s monetary policy as well as the possibility of earlier rate hikes to come. On the other hand, the EUR weakened against the USD, restarting its slide, as ECB President Lagarde reiterated that a rate hike by the bank in 2022 is unlikely, which was considered as a dovish signal in the markets. It should be noted that the bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy seems to find opposition from within, as Germany’s BuBa President Weidman seems to oppose it and made public statements arguing his case on Friday, raising the stakes for the bank’s December meeting. It should be noted that the pound retreated against the USD and JPY on Friday, yet gained against the broadly weaker EUR, failing to capitalise on the better-than-expected retail sales growth rate for October. Also the Loonie’s slide against the USD seems to continue as the commodity currency was pushed even lower by weakening oil prices but also the possible effect of a rise in Covid cases in Europe on global trade. Gold’s price also tended to be on the retreat as the USD was on the rise, yet inflation worries could support the precious metal as a safe haven. Oil prices seemed to be under pressure as the market eyes the possibility of a number of countries releasing part of their oil reserves which could relieve the tight supply of the oil market.
Euro Soft But No Fresh Selloff Yet

Euro stays generally soft today even though there is no follow through selling yet. It’s reported that Germany’s acting Chancellor Angela Merkel urged in a CDU meeting tougher restrictions to combat the fourth wave of coronavirus infection. But the news was shrugged off as the markets have probably priced in a return to lockdown in Germany already. As for today, Yen and Sterling are the softer ones with Euro. Commodity currencies are firm on positive market sentiment in the US, with NASDAQ likely to extend record run at open.
BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
Will Falling Oil Prices Bring Relief at the Pump?

After stubbornly staying above $80 a barrel since Labor Day, the price of crude oil tumbled this week into the mid-$70s. Fears of slowing economic activity in the U.S. and Europe due to a resurgence of COVID-19, along with reports that the Biden Administration is calling for a simultaneous release of stockpiled oil by large oil-consuming nations, including the U.S., China, Japan and South Korea, is putting downward pressure on crude prices. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.40, down a penny since last week.
