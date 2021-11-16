ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer asks US regulators to authorize COVID-19 pill that reduces deaths, hospitalizations

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer asks US regulators to authorize...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
miamitimesonline.com

Pfizer asks US officials to approve promising COVID-19 pill

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch this winter of a promising treatment that can be taken at home. The company’s filing comes as new infections are rising once again in the United States, driven mainly by hot...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday's deadline set by President Joe Biden. More than 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday's deadline set by President Joe Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pill#Authorize#Ap#The Associated Press
People

Woman Gives Birth on Life Support for COVID and Survives to Meet Her Baby: 'I Was So Scared'

A Maryland woman is urging other pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine after she became sick during her pregnancy late last year. Back in December, María Esther Roque Díaz gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Dylan, though she was unaware of the birth because she was "unconscious and on life support" after she got sick with COVID-19, NBC News reported.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Rolling Stone

Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox. “So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked. “If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy