We know that Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 4 is coming on HBO this weekend, and there’s a big name guest coming on board, as well!. If you watch the promo below, you can take a first look at Woody Harrelson playing some weird version of himself, one who prefers a very “bio-dynamic” beverage more than anything else. This leads to some commentary from Larry David (of course) and things are probably going to go from bad to worse. Also, we know that Larry is approaching Woody with an agenda, and anytime that happens there’s a reasonably good chance things will fall apart for him. (Honestly, given all of Larry’s misadventures, we’re surprised that he even gets out of bed in the morning.)

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO