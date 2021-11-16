ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwell Is Finally Free

By Elias Leight
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three,...

www.nhregister.com

New Haven Register

Maxwell Drops New Song, Finally Reveals New Album Details

Five years after the release of the second chapter of his “BlackSummers’Night” trilogy, three-time Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter Maxwell has finally revealed plans to release the final installment, “blacksummers’NIGHT,” in the spring — and he’s leading with a new song, “Off,” and the announcement of a long tour, kicking off in TK, that will see fellow R&B vets Anthony Hamilton and Joe opening.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Maxwell Announces Final Installment ‘MXWLNIGHT’ of Album Trilogy, Shares First Single ‘Off’

Maxwell is coming back. The R&B maestro has announced the final installment of his album trilogy, titled blacksummers’NIGHT. The singer’s last album blackSUMMERS’night was released in 2016 and served as a sequel to the first in the trilogy called BLACKsummers’night, which released in 2009. He had mentioned back then that the trilogy was “loosely based on the concept of a night out for a woman named Black Summers.”
MUSIC
kblx.com

Win Tickets: Maxwell

WHAT: BPC Presents: Maxwell – “The Night Tour” with Anthony Hamilton & Joe. See Maxwell – “The Night Tour” with Anthony Hamilton & Joe. WEEK OF 11/22: Win tickets this week during the Hit List at 6:55am. HOW TO WIN:. • LISTEN every morning during the Hit List at 5:55am...
OAKLAND, CA
2dopeboyz.com

Maxwell Returns With “Off” Single

The last, legitimate article on the soul singer was back in 2018, for “We Never Saw It Coming.” At one point, that was supposed to be a focus single off the final installment of his trilogy blacksummers’NIGHT, following 2009’s BLACKsummers’night and 2016’s blackSUMMERS’night. Now, it finally appears that that third volume is on the way in 2022.
MUSIC
Michael Jackson
George Benson
