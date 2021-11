Code enforcement within cities and counties can be a touchy subject. Telling a property owner they are in violation of city ordinances does not always go over well. The City of Great Bend is trying to get a handle on how abatements are executed for overgrown vegetation, trash and refuse and illegal vehicles. Determining what a serious offense is, how they’re notifying citizens of violations and other facets of abatements will be up for discussion soon among the Great Bend City Council.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO