Harry Potter cast to reunite for 20th anniversary special on HBO Max

By Fiona Underhill
thedigitalfix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint who play beloved Harry Potter characters Harry, Hermione and Ron – are set to reunite for a 20th Anniversary Special on HBO Max, to mark the fact that it’s been two decades (sob) since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released....

www.thedigitalfix.com

Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Fraggle Rock reboot trailer brings the Fraggles to Apple TV

It’s time to dance your cares away, as Apple TV Plus have unearthed the teaser trailer for the reboot of the classic 80s children’s TV series Fraggle Rock, titled Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. Debuting on Apple TV Plus on January 21, 2022, the new 13-episode Apple Original series is part of what will be an ongoing collaboration with The Jim Henson Company.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, starring Ryan Reynolds, is now on Netflix

One of the best kids movies of the decade is now on Netflix. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu has been added to the streaming service, meaning you can now watch it as part of your normal subscription plan. The first live-action film based on the pocket monsters, Detective Pikachu takes a slightly...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix release new trailer for Adam McKay’s star-studded Don’t Look Up

Netflix has released a new trailer for Adam McKay’s star-studded new comedy movie Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. The film will be in select cinemas from December 10 and on Netflix from December 24. The official plot synopsis tells us that; “Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek: Discovery leaving Netflix, season 4 to launch in 2022

In a shock announcement, Star Trek: Discovery will be leaving Netflix soon. The sci-fi series will be gone from the streaming service as of midnight November 17. It will be heading to Paramount Plus, where a new season will launch next year in the UK. The UK and Ireland will...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Division movie hopefully starting production this year, says Red Notice director

Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director of the hit Netflix action movie Red Notice, has opened up about The Division movie. It turns out that the live-action adaptation of Tom Clancy’s The Division, the online tactical shooter, may be hitting theatres sooner than expected. In a recent interview with Collider, the director shared how he hoped to begin production this year.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Red Notice 2 and 3 would shoot back-to-back if greenlit, says director

Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director of the hit Netflix action movie Red Notice, says that Red Notice 2 and 3 may be on their way soon, but the films will have a set production schedule if they ever are. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director shared that if the two sequels to his heist film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Godot got greenlit, they would be shot back-to-back.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Encanto – can you stream the new Disney movie?

How can I watch the new Disney movie Encanto? One of the most anticipated animated movies of 2021 is just around the corner, and needless to say, all of us lovers of musicals, fantasy and general wholesomeness can’t wait. Set in Colombia, Encanto follows the magical Madrigal family, who all...
MOVIES
TheAtlantaVoice

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ captures $44 million in theaters

Busting ghosts is still a fairly lucrative business after almost 40 years. Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, the latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” drew a sizable audience to theaters, while the awards darling “King Richard,” like most dramas in the pandemic era, is struggling. With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos in its arsenal, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” opened above […]
TENNIS
Variety

‘MacGruber’ Gets December Launch Date at Peacock, First-Look Photos

After more than a decade, “MacGruber” is back: The comedy series based on the “Saturday Night Live” recurring character and 2010 film is set to premiere Dec. 16 on Peacock. All eight episodes of the first season will be released in a binge format, with Will Forte reprising his titular role. This time around, MacGruber is being released from prison, where he has been for the more than a decade since the events of the film. (He has been serving a life sentence after the death of Dieter Von Cunth, played by Val Kilmer in the film.) To get more of...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

The Witcher: Blood Origin has wrapped filming

The prequel Netflix TV series to the hit fantasy show The Witcher, titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, has now wrapped filming. Taking to social media, showrunner Declan de Barra shared the news to his followers – celebrating the milestone for the production and hinting that the series may be hitting our screens soon.
TV SERIES
d1softballnews.com

Harry Potter reunion, Emma Watson’s post on Instagram

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20. Two decades have passed since the arrival in the cinema of the first film of the fantasy saga based on the novels of JK Rowling, whose success is worldwide. The life of the actors involved in the cast has changed dramatically and the protagonists will find themselves in one reunion on HBO Max, just announced and already long awaited. A project in style Friends Reunion, able to involve different generations.
MOVIES
AFP

'Ghostbusters' sequel scares up a N.America box office lead

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Blade Runner TV series in development, says Ridley Scott

Blade Runner, one of the best science fiction movies ever made, is getting a TV series. That’s according to director Ridley Scott, who revealed a pilot has already been written. “We [have already] written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible,” Scott told Today on BBC Radio 4, as...
TV SERIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
Variety

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ HBO Max Pilot Sets Main Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dead Boy Detectives” pilot at HBO Max has found its main cast, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri (“The Lodge”), and Kassius Nelson (“Last Night in Soho,” “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”) will star in the three lead roles. Rexstrew is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and “Dead Boy Detectives” would mark his onscreen debut. Based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, the one-hour series would follow the Dead Boy Detectives — Charles Rowland (Revri) and Edwin Paine (Rexstrew) — who decided not to enter the...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Everything new on Disney Plus this December

The nights are drawing in, there’s a chill in the air, and if you listen hard enough, you can hear the sound of sleigh bells. Yes, December is nearly here, and so are a whole host of obligations. There’s shopping to do, parties to attend, and food to eat. Sounds exhausting. Do you know what’d be more fun? Sitting down and watching some of the best movies and TV series the streaming service Disney Plus has to offer.
NFL
thedigitalfix.com

The original Matrix is heading to IMAX theatres for the first time

In anticipation of the release of The Matrix Resurrections, the original 1999 film is going to be shown in IMAX for the very first time. It will be for two nights only, in US cinemas, with The Matrix coming to IMAX on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
MOVIES
Variety

The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Gets Greenlight, Adds Eight to Cast Including Troye Sivan and Anne Heche

HBO has officially ordered The Weeknd’s drama series “The Idol,” Variety has learned. The Weeknd will star in the six-episode series, which was first announced as being in development in June, as well as serving as the co-creator. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. Along with The Weeknd it was previously announced that Lily-Rose Depp would star in the series. Amy Seimetz is also now onboard to direct all six episodes. Variety has also learned that eight more actors...
TV & VIDEOS

