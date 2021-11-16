ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police arrest suspect in deadly shooting over sports car

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJ9k9_0cyWfVDp00
Brian Calderon-Betancourt 18-year-old facing murder charges (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police’s fugitive unit tracked down and arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Midtown Atlanta restaurant.

On Monday, authorities arrested 18-year-old Brian Calderon-Betancourt and charged him with murder.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Argument over sports car ends in deadly shooting outside Midtown restaurant, police say]

Betancourt is accused of killing 21-year-old Andres Munoz, of Acworth, in October. Investigators said Munoz was shot after an argument over Betancourt leaning on his sports car in the parking lot of Loca Luna at 550 Amsterdam Avenue. The restaurant was closed at the time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said Betancourt immediately left the scene after the shooting.

Police said Betancourt was found in southeast Atlanta. He is currently at the Fulton County Jail.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

TerrorOfTruth
6d ago

Frye him, should not be disrespecting peoples property better yet shoot someone over their property

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Prosecutor: Three men had no cause to chase Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — The three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery had no cause to make a citizen's arrest when they saw him in their neighborhood, and they pursued him solely "because he was a Black man running down their street," a prosecutor said Monday in closing arguments.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSB Radio

Darrell Brooks Jr.: What we know about suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

Police in Waukesha, Wisconsin, have named a suspect in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was initially named as a person of interest and taken into custody by law enforcement authorities Sunday after his identification was found in a red SUV that police say slammed through the city’s holiday parade, killing at least five and injuring more than 40 people. Brooks will be charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide when he makes a court appearance Tuesday, law enforcement said.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Acworth, GA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Police: 14 thieves stole $120K in merchandise from Chicago-area mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Police in Oak Brook, Illinois, said a large group of thieves targeted a mall in a smash-and-grab. Surveillance video showed chaos as a group of people in masks ran in and grabbed items off the shelves inside the Louis Vuitton store at the Oak Brook Mall, WMAQ reported. Video showed the thieves shoving items into garbage bags and coats before running back out of the store.
OAK BROOK, IL
WSB Radio

SUV driver ID'd in parade crash; was he fleeing a crime?

WAUKESHA, Wis. — (AP) — A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into holiday parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks. Police haven't yet identified the “person of interest” they are holding. But two law enforcement officials briefed on the...
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Midtown Atlanta#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Florida sheriff’s deputies rescue dog from storm drain

CLAIR-MEL, Fla. — Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are being credited with saving a small dog’s life. A small chihuahua fell down a storm drain in Clair-Mel. Deputies called in some help from public works, and were able to free the animal, WPEC reported. One deputy fed the dog while another...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
27K+
Followers
41K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy