'Harry Potter' Cast To Kick Off 2022 With 20th Anniversary 'Return to Hogwarts' Reunion Special

By Larisha Paul
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, 2022 will bring with it the HBO Max premiere of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The retrospective special will feature stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson joining director Chris Columbus for a celebration of the beloved...

www.nhregister.com

