ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Temporary Housing To Be Put Up At Shattuck Hospital For Those Living On Mass And Cass

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plan is to put 18 cabins...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

State will establish ‘temporary cottage community’ at the Shattuck campus for individuals from Mass. and Cass

“I have great concerns about removing people from proximity to services and the community that has been helping them.”. State officials are pushing forward on a plan to establish low-threshold transitional housing on the campus of the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain for individuals struggling with homelessness in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

State mulls plan for 'cottages' at Shattuck Hospital to address homelessness and addiction

The state is reviewing at least two proposals to help deal with the large tent encampment at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston. In October, acting Mayor Kim Janey ordered the tents to be removed, citing public health and safety concerns. Additionally, a special court session started at the Suffolk County jail this month. The session was intended to send those with criminal charges to addiction treatment, but advocates say more people are ending up cycling through the court system.
BOSTON, MA
parentherald.com

Teenager Warns of Hair Makeover Mistake That Sent Her to the Emergency Room

A teenager has shared a harrowing experience to her followers on TikTok to warn them about the one hair makeover mistake that sent her to the hospital emergency room. Seraya Ellison, 19, should have known how to avoid the hair makeover mistake because she has been dyeing her hair since she was in middle school. However, she learned the hardest and most painful way that allergies to hair dyes can happen to anyone at any time, especially if the person uses cheap products.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Wbz Tv#Shattuck Hospital
CBS Chicago

Honest Skokie High School Students Turn In Hundreds Of Dollars That Fall From Armored Car

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — What would you do if a lot of money – actual American legal tender – fell right at your feet? A couple of high schoolers in Skokie recently stumbled upon some cold, hard cash – fresh off an armored truck. CBS 2’s Steven Graves set out to meet those honest students, who turned in the money. For a day in Skokie – it was like money grew on trees and came down like fall leaves. “It was so windy – literally, money was floating in the air!” said Zev Goldstein. Goldstein and his friends were walking from breakfast Thursday morning...
SKOKIE, IL
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Man Dies Of COVID-19 Days Before Scheduled Booster Shot

A 59-year-old man who was scheduled to receive a booster shot in early November died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus. Robert Kearle, 59, of Llanbradach, Wales, died on Oct. 29 after battling COVID-19 for a week. Kearle, who had already received two jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine, had only been days away from getting a booster dose, Wales Online reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Housing
WZOZ 103.1

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

CVS investigating vaccine administration error at pharmacy in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - CVS launched an investigation into a vaccine administration error at a pharmacy in Fitchburg. The error occurred at the CVS Pharmacy on Rollstone Road, according to the company. CVS says that they are taking steps to prevent it from happening again. No additional information about the...
FITCHBURG, MA
Boston

‘We’re not trying to hurt anybody’: Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins pushes back against critics of his proposal to address Mass. and Cass

“They don’t fully understand what we’re trying to do.”. Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins is pressing ahead despite growing pushback against his plan to open a treatment facility on his South Bay correctional campus where people in the area of Mass. and Cass with open warrants could be directed by the special court sessions operating at the jail.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS New York

Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana Eyed In Dozens Of Connecticut Overdoses; ‘Possibly The First Confirmed Case In The U.S.’

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Health officials in Connecticut are issuing a warning about fentanyl-laced marijuana which is being eyed in a rash of overdoses throughout the state. Since July, 39 overdoses requiring the use of naloxone for revival have been reported. In each of the cases, the person involved said they had only smoked marijuana, but officials said they exhibited opioid symptoms. A cluster of cases was reported in October in Plymouth, though officials say incidents have been dispersed across the state. A lab test of some of the marijuana used in one of the Plymouth cases confirmed the presence of fentanyl, a potent and potentially deadly opioid. “This is the first lab-confirmed case of marijuana with fentanyl in Connecticut and possibly the first confirmed case in the United States,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani. Editor’s note: This story was first published Nov. 19.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston

Fundraiser underway to support holiday meals provided by city’s harm reduction staff to individuals at Mass. and Cass

“They’ve been dealing not just with one epidemic, but two epidemics the last few years.”. Brendan Little started a fundraiser to support AHOPE, Boston’s harm reduction and needle exchange program, with the goal of raising enough money to cater the annual Thanksgiving dinner that the city workers host for individuals struggling with homelessness and addiction in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy