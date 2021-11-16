ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Billy Eppler aboard, will Brad Ausmus be the next Mets domino to fall?

By Jesse Pantuosco
 6 days ago

The Mets have, at long last, hired a general manager with former Angels GM Billy Eppler coming aboard a front office in desperate need of stability after scandals cost both Zack Scott and Jared Porter their jobs. Eppler, a UConn alum who spent several years in the Yankees’ organization before joining the Angels (where he spent six seasons before his dismissal in 2020), will have plenty on his plate this winter, navigating free agency, a potential lockout, and, of course, the daunting task of hiring a new manager.

Luis Rojas, who has since caught on as the Yankees’ third base coach, was handed his walking papers after the season, failing to secure a new contract after leading the Mets to a disappointing third-place finish in the NL East. After seeing their preferred choice, Bob Melvin, defect to San Diego, it’s back to the drawing board for the Mets, who, if you include Carlos Beltran’s two months on the job (he resigned over his involvement in the Astros’ cheating scandal), are seeking their fifth skipper in six years.

Per Audacy insider Jon Heyman, Eppler could be eyeing a reunion with Brad Ausmus, who he previously hired to replace Mike Scioscia as Angels manager in 2019. Though he lasted just one season in Anaheim, Ausmus is still held in high regard by his former GM with Heyman noting owner Arte Moreno, not Eppler, was responsible for his firing. Ausmus holds a .478 winning percentage (386-422) in five seasons as a big-league manager for the Tigers (who he previously played for) and Angels, reaching the playoffs once in that span. An excellent defensive catcher throughout his 18-year playing career (three Gold Gloves), the 52-year-old Dartmouth grad has ties to the area, having grown up in nearby Cheshire, Connecticut.

Eppler will surely cast a wide net in his managerial search, but given their history together, don’t be surprised if Ausmus ultimately separates himself from the pack.

