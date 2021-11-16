ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Swinney on three key players set to return Saturday

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RoENr_0cyWeYuD00

During his press conference Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared that these three key players will be back in action on Saturday when the Tigers take on Wake Forest at Death Valley.

Swinney said freshman running back Will Shipley and sophomore running back Kobe Pace will play against the Demon Deacons after being held out of last Saturday’s game against UConn as a precaution.

Swinney also told reporters that starting right guard Will Putnam will return Saturday after missing the last two games with an ankle injury,

“Obviously you’ve got Shipley and Kobe back. That’s a big shot for us,” Swinney said. “We’ll get Putnam back, so that’s a big plus for us, too. He’s missed a couple games, so to get him back going will be a positive as well. So, we’re going to need everybody.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0cyWeYuD00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
chatsports.com

Swinney says Tigers will have to use transfer portal: "You don't have a choice"

CLEMSON – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney admitted Tuesday that, yes, the Tigers will have to use the transfer portal, and it may be as early as this offseason. The transfer portal is a hot topic around college football and the Tigers have yet to accept a transfer from the portal. Swinney has said in the past that while he’s not averse to using the portal, his scholarship numbers have been in line with where he wants them and he’s been able to address roster attrition through recruiting.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football Fans React To Dabo’s Honest Admission

Last season, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney made some unwanted headlines when he listed Ohio State at No. 11 in his Coaches Poll ballot. Less than two weeks later, the Buckeyes exacted some revenge when they routed Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. It looks like the backlash Swinney received led to him making a pretty significant change in his routine this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Uconn#Clemson Variety Frame
FanSided

Ohio State Football has broken Clemson’s football program

It all started after Dabo Swinney decided to do something stupid. He ranked the Ohio State football team as the 11th-best team in the country on his Coaches ballot towards the end of the 2020 season. Everyone knew it was absurd. Little did we know it would start the Tigers’ downfall as a program.
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney discusses possibility of Clemson WR Justyn Ross returning in 2022 following season-ending foot surgery

Justyn Ross appears to have played his final down in a Clemson uniform. Following a freshman season where he registered 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns and a sophomore campaign where he made 66 catches for 865 yards and 8 scores, the junior missed 2020 with a spinal cord injury. He was fortunately cleared to play in 2021 and has made 47 catches for 524 yards and 3 touchdowns thus far.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

No. 13 Wake Forest looks to end Clemson’s ACC reign with win

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 13 Wake Forest has a huge final step if it hopes to end Clemson’s reign atop the Atlantic Coast Conference: end its 12-game losing streak to the Tigers. The Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0 ACC) can win the ACC Atlantic with a victory Saturday at Clemson. Something Wake Forest hasn’t been […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy