Seattle's three-goal outburst in second stops Caps' point streak at seven. For several weeks now, the Capitals have been making their way through the schedule and along the road without a handful of key performers. Despite mounting injuries and a growing number of untested rookies in their lineup, they've managed to keep a steady stream of standings points coming in, picking up at least a point in 16 of their first 18 games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO