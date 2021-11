The US dollar continued climbing north against the other major currencies, but it is worth mentioning that, among the EM currencies, it hit a fresh record high against the Turkish Lira. It seems that expectations over faster hikes by the Fed due to accelerating US inflation kept the dollar supported. Still, the lira itself was also in a free-fall, with the Turkish central bank expected to cut rates next week, despite inflation in Turkey very close to 20%.

