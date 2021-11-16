Foxtrot bringing flagship store to Tribune Tower

A Chicago startup that makes an app to improve your public speaking got some love from Apple this week as it looks to help more people conquer their stage fright. Speeko, a Chicago startup founded in 2018, is a digital speech coach app that uses artificial intelligence to give you feedback on your public speaking. It was featured on Monday by the Apple App Store as its App of the Day, which provided the company with a typical week's worth of new downloads in just one day, co-founder Nico Aguilar said.

