Los Angeles, CA

WeHo commemorates Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday

By City of West Hollywood
 6 days ago
The Transgender Advisory Board of the City of West Hollywood will present a virtualTransgender Day of Remembranceceremony onSaturday, November 20, 2021at 6 p.m. featuring a reading of names to memorialize people who have been murdered as a result of anti-transgender violence. The program will be hosted by transgender leader and advocate...

WeHo marks World AIDS Day on Dec. 1

Each year, the City of West Hollywood recognizes World AIDS Day. World AIDS Day originated at the 1988 United Nations World Summit of Ministers of Health on Programmes for AIDS Prevention and is held each year on December 1. Every year, United Nations agencies, governments, nonprofit organizations, and civil society join together to campaign around specific themes related to AIDS. World AIDS Day is an opportunity forpeople worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate people who have passed away due to HIV/AIDS. The international theme of this year’s #WorldAIDSDay is “End Inequalities. End AIDS. End Pandemics.”
News 8 WROC

2021 marks deadliest year for transgender people in the U.S.

(CBS) – This year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance comes amid a grim milestone in the LGBTQ community. According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 was the deadliest year yet for those who are transgender or non-binary, with at least 47 people killed since January 1. Human Rights Campaign unveiled the latest numbers on Thursday, when 36-year-old […]
CBS New York

New York Landmarks Lit In Pink, White & Blue To Honor Transgender Day Of Remembrance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York landmarks were lit up to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday. Thirteen landmarks, including One World Trade Center and Penn Station, were illuminated in pink, white and blue to honor transgender people who have lost their lives to violence. “Here in New York, we are committed to being a place where transgender individuals can experience the values of belonging, respect, and dignity. As Governor, I will continue fighting for our transgender community, to build a New York where every one of us can live free from fear of discrimination or violence,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect. On this #TransDayOfRemembrance we honor those we’ve lost and recommit to a city that every trans person can call their home. pic.twitter.com/pNmHHh82bC — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 20, 2021 Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted about the day, saying, “In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect.”
PFLAG Alexandria hosts vigil in support of Transgender Day of Remembrance & Resilience

A vigil commemorating Transgender Day of Remembrance & Resilience (TDORR) was held Thursday evening at Alexandria Holocaust Memorial Park. Transgender Day of Remembrance, also known as TDOR, has been observed annually on Nov. 20 as part of Transgender Awareness Month. A press release states that "November is used as a time to lift up voices and experiences of the transgender and non-binary community through education and action. TDOR is a day set aside to memorialize those who have died as a result of transphobia."
New senior housing center opens at Los Angeles LGBT Center

The Los Angeles LGBT Center celebrates another milestone: the opening of The Ariadne Getty Foundation Senior Housing, a cutting-edge 70,000-square-foot building in Hollywood with 98 affordable housing units for seniors ages 62 and above. The Senior Housing, created in partnership with affordable housing developer Thomas Safran & Associates, represents the culmination of years of planning and diligence to build an intergenerational Campus bringing together LGBTQ youth, seniors, and housing in a unified setting.
Journalist Karen Ocamb honored by City Council

City Councilmember John Erickson issued a proclamation in honor of acclaimed WeHo journalist Karen Ocamb at Monday night’s council meeting. Ocamb, the founding editor of the Los Angeles Blade, was awarded Journalist of the Year for 2020 at the recent 63rd annual Los Angeles Press Club’s Southern California Journalism Awards gala. She now works for Public Justice, a nonprofit progressive legal advocacy group.
WeHo will celebrate Veterans Day with virtual ceremony

The City of West Hollywood will honor veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces during a virtual presentation of its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place exclusively online on the City of West Hollywood’s WeHoTV YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/wehotv.
Understanding the Transgender Community

Transgender people come from all walks of life, and HRC Foundation has estimated that there are more than 2 million of us across the United States. We are parents, siblings, and kids. We are your coworkers, your neighbors, and your friends. We are 7-year-old children and 70-year-old grandparents. We are a diverse community, representing all racial and ethnic backgrounds, as well as all faith traditions.
Sheriff invites WeHo residents to 'Community Conversation' event

Hollywood and West Hollywood residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for an evening of information and dialogue regarding public safety concerns. WHEN. Tuesday, November 16, 2021. 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. WHERE. 1 Hotel West Hollywood. 8490 West Sunset Boulevard,. West Hollywood,...
Where you can't drive during the LA Marathon

Runners in the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon Presented by Asics will be making their way through the City of West Hollywood on Sunday, November 7, 2021 as part of a 26.2-mile Stadium to the Stars course. Although the Los Angeles Marathon usually takes place each year in Spring, it was delayed several months this year due to COVID-19. The 2022 event is scheduled to take place as usual in March 2022.
I'm running for City Council in 2022, says Planning Commissioner Marquita Thomas

Hi Marquita, and welcome to WEHOville. Thank you for your service to the community. Let’s start off with you. Where were you born and where did you grow up?. My father was an 82nd Airborne Army captain and I was born on Fort Bragg Army Base in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Both of my parents are originally from New York City so we moved back there for a very short while before moving to New Orleans, Louisiana where my little sister, Jamee, was born. When I was in third grade, we moved to Sumter, South Carolina. My last few years in South Carolina, I attended St. Jude Catholic school. After graduation, I left Sumter, SC to go to Occidental College, best known as one of Barack Obama’s alma maters. There, I studied public policy and theatre.
'Emerald Village' will promote WeHo cannabis attractions

West Hollywood, the epicenter of the world’s entertainment capital and a city famous for the iconic Sunset Strip, is adding a new moniker to its global reputation. With the launch of Emerald Village West Hollywood, the “Creative City” will also be known as the “Emerald Village,” the world’s new center of cannabis culture. The Emerald Village will draw tourists and locals alike to experience innovative cannabis attractions including culinary, wellness, nightlife, entertainment, and art.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Homelessness, unemployment remain issues for transgender Philadelphians

'Being unstable in housing makes a lot of things unsustainable,' one community member said. 'Like just remaining employable, not knowing where your next meals are coming from, not even knowing if you’re going to have clean clothes for the next day.' The post Homelessness, unemployment remain issues for transgender Philadelphians appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
