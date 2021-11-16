Jury deliberations begin in Rittenhouse case

Jurors will begin deliberations Tuesday at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial after two weeks of testimony in which prosecutors and defense attorneys painted starkly different pictures of his actions the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha.
Jurors have begun deliberations at Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial Tuesday — deciding if the teen either walks or potentially gets as much as a mandatory life sentence. The 12-member jury will get to decide on five felony charges with sentences ranging from 12-1/2 years behind bars to life,...
KENOSHA- The fate of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse now rests in the hands of a 12-person jury. The jury was whittled down from 18 members to 12 Tuesday morning as jurors contemplate a host of charges Rittenhouse faces for the shooting deaths of two protesters, and the wounding of a third last August.
