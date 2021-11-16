ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS’: Here’s When the Show Will Return from Hiatus

By Maria Hartfield
 6 days ago
Popular drama series NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i has received positive feedback from its fans and network. However, viewers will have to wait as the shows head into a break period. Here’s everything you need to know on how long the break will be and when to expect the series return.

Recent episodes of the CBS series’ aired on Monday, November 8, and neither show will return for a few weeks. Both series will return on Monday, November 29 at their original times. NCIS will air at 9 pm EST and NCIS: Hawai’i at 10 pm EST.

Curious what lies ahead? Read on to find out.

NCIS Returns

NCIS is a TV series following a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The team was originally led by seasoned investigator, Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for the first eighteen seasons.

The next episode of NCIS entitled “Peacekeeper” will come out on November 29. Don’t let the title, “Peacekeeper” fool you, as it’s not likely there will be peace on the show for long. The team finds the body of a Navy reservist whose death seems rather unfortunate. The remains are found towards the end of a gun range in a broken-down car. No details are included on how long the body has been there. Hopefully not too long in order for Palmer and Kasie to collect evidence from the crime scene.

Kasie considers the possibility of buying a gun, however not without going through all the options. Given her history, it will be interesting to see how Kasie’s character evolves in deciding whether to arm herself or not.

On a special note, Rocky Carroll, who plays Vance in the series directed “Peacekeeper”. Furthermore, it’s not the only episode he has directed either.

NCIS: Hawai‘i

The popular drama series continues in Hawai’i as the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor takes command. In the NCIS spinoff, the team navigates high-stakes crimes involving military personnel and national security.

NCIS: Hawai‘i returns with a new episode titled “Legacy”. The plot is centered on the murder of a protestor of capitalism. As a result, Jane Tennant’s team is pulled into an altercation between a group of tech moguls and eco-activists. The two organizations are at odds over a piece of land. The team must approach this situation with caution while investigating a murder at the same time. Additionally, fans will be anxious to learn Enver Gjokaj will be back around when Captain Joe takes Tennant out on a date.

Tune in to CBS on Monday, November 29 at 9 pm EST for NCIS’ next episode “Peacekeeper” and then NCIS: Hawai’i’s all-new episode “Legacy” at 10 pm EST.

Melissa McNamara
5d ago

I refuse to watch Hawaii. Bring back NCISNO. That was a really good NCIS. I'm sure Gibbs will make quest appearances in the future but everyone give Mark a break. He's been in almost every episode since it began. All the while he and Pam have kept a low family life profile and raised their family. He deserves to be away from being on camera every day.

Denise Deason Hinton
5d ago

Can't wait! Love both shows but sure wish the New Orleans show was still on. Really liked it.

