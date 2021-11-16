ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years visible from West Michigan this week

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWU21_0cyWbPmd00

Get your telescopes ready, and set your alarm clocks early... The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century will be on display in West Michigan early Friday morning.

In addition to being the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century, it is also the longest within the last 580 years.

During this partial lunar eclipse, the Earth's shadow only covers part of the moon. It will be near-total as the Earth's shadow will cover 97% of the moon.

It begins at 2:18 a.m. Friday, reaching its maximum point at 4:02 a.m. Friday. However, you will still be able to see this partial lunar eclipse until 5:47 in the morning, according to Time and Date .

WXMI

Why is this the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years? It's all thanks to the moon being in a MicroMoon state, meaning it is furthest from the Earth. This is according to Halcomb Observatory. This means that the Moon will move slower in orbit, setting up for a longer time to be in Earth's shadow.

Things are lining up here in West Michigan to view this partial lunar eclipse forecast-wise. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are anticipated, along with the small chance for some lake effect snow. While a few clouds will be around, most of West Michigan should still get a good view.

WXMI

On top of the partial lunar eclipse, the Leonid Meteor Shower is also taking place this week, peaking on the morning of November 17.

The next total lunar eclipse that could be visible in West Michigan is expected to occur between May 15 and May 16 of next year.

Related
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partial Lunar Eclipse#West Michigan#Earth#Time#Wxmi
CBS Miami

Heads Up! Tonight’s Full Moon Also Brings A Partial Lunar Eclipse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A partial lunar eclipse together with the full moon is happening overnight Thursday to Friday morning. That’s not the only cool thing about this double lunar event. It happens to be that this will be the longest-lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. This Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse will last just over 6 hours. The partial lunar eclipse begins at 2:18 am EST Friday morning on November 19th. The maximum eclipse will occur at 4:02 am EST. This will be when the Earth’s shadow covers almost 98% of the moon. Then the partial lunar eclipse will end at...
MIAMI, FL
uticaphoenix.net

Have we made an object that could travel 1% the

It only takes light about eight minutes to go from the Sun to Earth. loops7/E+ via Getty Images” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/la.UKJecf_Dz.LxDu8eE_w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTMxOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ODAtwKtwvI.Ffjt_duEnMQ–~B/aD02NDk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815/85e8e7c2e3da7cacc7456e282c56f299″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/la.UKJecf_Dz.LxDu8eE_w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTMxOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ODAtwKtwvI.Ffjt_duEnMQ–~B/aD02NDk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815/85e8e7c2e3da7cacc7456e282c56f299″ />. Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Have we made an...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

'False fossils' littered across Mars may complicate the search for life on Red Planet

Mars may be covered in dozens of different nonbiological "false fossils," which could interfere with the search for life on the Red Planet, two researchers say. NASA's Perseverance rover touched down on Mars in February, and the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch the Rosalind Franklin rover in 2022. Both will scour the Martian surface for biosignatures — traces of past life — left behind from around 4 billion years ago, when the planet may have been habitable.
ASTRONOMY
OCRegister

SpaceX to give SoCal residents evening lightshow on Tuesday, Nov. 23

Southland residents could get an impressive pre-holiday aerial light show Tuesday night, Nov. 23, when SpaceX attempts to launch a NASA planetary-defense mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base, near Lompoc, along the California central coast. Depending on visibility, night-time rocket launches from Vandenberg can often create dazzling light spectacles that...
LOMPOC, CA
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Mass Extinction 250 Million Years Ago Seems to Have Had Multiple Causes

The end-Permian mass extinction (EPME) was quite the mass extinction event, wiping out 80-90 percent of land and sea species – and researchers have now identified a new contributing factor to this period of devastation. More informally known as the Great Dying, the EPME is the most severe extinction event our planet has ever seen. Previous research has identified a series of huge volcanic eruptions as the primary cause of the event, with volcanic ash increasing temperatures, carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere, and ocean acidification. It's also among the more mysterious of extinctions. While it's clear a series of volcanic eruptions...
SCIENCE
Cosmos

New dinosaur species uncovered in frozen Greenland

Some 25 years after its bones were first uncovered in the frosty wilds of east Greenland, a new species of dinosaur, Issi saaneq, has been described by palaeontologists, who have revealed it to be the region’s oldest-known plant-eating dinosaur. The creature, closely related to the Plateosaurus commonly found in Germany,...
WILDLIFE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

