Kristin Cavallari Inspired Us to Find This Sleek Blue Blazer on Amazon

By Suzy Forman
 6 days ago
Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

To Us, blazers are nothing short of miracle workers. They’re so simple to wear, and yet they can elevate any outfit, turning even the most basic wardrobe into one that any fashionista would adore. The thing is, most people we know only own maybe one or two at most. You might have more if your job has a dress code, but we like blazers for more than just business settings.

Blazers can definitely go with a button-up shirt, but they could also go with a lace-trim cami, a graphic tee, a slip dress, a jumpsuit or even a pair of overalls. So how do you find the most flattering, versatile style out there? You shop with Us. We won’t take all of the credit though. We sought out this blazer after being inspired by Kristin Cavallari!

Get the luvamia Long Sleeve Lapel Button Slim Work Office Blazer Jacket starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari was recently a keynote speaker at Create & Cultivate’s Women & Wealth event, and to absolutely no one’s surprise, the entrepreneur and style icon looked unbelievable. She wore a blue, buttoned-up blazer in place of a top, along with matching bottoms. We definitely wanted her Hebe Studio blazer, but the $741 price tag was a bit off-putting. It still worked as incredible inspiration, however, leading us to find this luvamia blazer for ourselves — and you!

This blazer, which is going to fit into many more budgets, has many, many reviews on Amazon with super high ratings. It has a button closure with a notched lapel style, plus two functional flap pockets. It also has long sleeves and a slightly longer silhouette, reaching around the bottom of the hips.

This blazer comes in multiple shades of blue, as well as a bunch of other colors, including both solids and plaids. We’re seeing basically infinite outfit possibilities! Go for a simple white tee with jeans and sneakers, or even swap the jeans for a pair of joggers. Go for an asymmetrical dress with heeled booties, or a flowy jumpsuit with a pair of flatforms.

Just imagine any outfit and then add this blazer — and watch as it becomes an unforgettable look!

