DEMING – Work and a humble existence are two traits Jim Little never took for granted. The Vietnam veteran who survived a house fire that claimed a brother says he has plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving Day. “I worked most of my life until my health told me I could no longer do it. I don’t ask for much except for my family and especially my grandson,” Little told the Headlight.

DEMING, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO