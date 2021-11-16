ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk doctor sues Sentara over ban on administering ivermectin, other medicines to COVID-19 patients

By Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago

A Norfolk doctor who believes COVID-19 patients at Sentara hospitals are dying unnecessarily because the healthcare system has banned the use of certain medicines on them has filed a lawsuit seeking to end the prohibition.

Dr. Paul Marik, a critical care specialist who gained international attention in 2017 for an unconventional sepsis treatment he came up with , filed his injunction request last week in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Marik argues Sentara Healthcare is endangering the lives of its COVID patients by preventing doctors from using a treatment protocol developed by him and several other critical care specialists across the country.

The treatment plan is known as the MATH + protocol. Among the medications included in it is ivermectin, a drug commonly used to treat and prevent parasites in livestock, but has also been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat people with conditions caused by parasitic worms, as well as topically for skin problems like head lice and rosacea.

The lawsuit requests that the medication ban be immediately lifted. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Thursday.

“Patients at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital are dying who should not be,” the lawsuit said. “They are dying because, unjustifiably and unlawfully, they are being denied potentially life-saving treatment determined to be medically appropriate for them by their attending physician.”

Sentara emailed a document titled “Comprehensive COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Version 26″ to its hospital physicians Oct. 6 that prohibits the use of certain medications for COVID patients, the lawsuit said. In addition to ivermectin, the banned drugs include Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) IV, Bicalutamide, Dutasteride, Finasteride, and Fluvoxamine, the claim said.

The FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health have advised against using ivermectin on COVID-19 patients because they say it hasn’t been proven to be safe or effective, and could cause harmful side effects and even death.

Sentara issued a statement saying it follows “evidence-based protocols” recommended by agencies like the CDC, NIH and FDA.

The statement went on to say Sentara creates treatment guidelines by “engaging multi-disciplinary groups of clinicians to review literature, care standards and provide expert advice. In most situations, physicians are able to deviate from guidelines to individualize care for patients. However, in some scenarios, treatments that may potentially harm patients or that are widely considered to be outside the standard of care may be limited.”

But Marik argues in the lawsuit that when he was allowed to administer his protocol, the COVID-19 mortality rate in the Norfolk hospital’s intensive care unit was reduced by roughly half.

Other doctors using the protocol report mortality rates of 4% to 7% for hospitalized COVID patients, the lawsuit claims, while the average nationwide mortality for them in U.S. Hospitals is about 20%.

Marik and several other critical care physicians from across the country formed the non-profit group Front Line Critical Care COVID Alliance at the start of the pandemic to come up with treatments, according to the organization’s website. By October 2020, ivermectin had become a core medication in their protocols.

The Sentara medication ban “violates the most fundamental principle of American medical law — informed consent” as well as Virginia laws regarding advanced medical directives, the lawsuit said.

Informed consent requires patients be told about, and permitted to choose, existing alternative treatments, the lawsuit said. Health care providers violate patients’ informed consent right when they fail to disclose existing alternatives, the claim said.

Virginia’s Advanced Directive statute gives hospitalized people the right to choose what treatment they receive as long as it’s determined to be appropriate by their doctor, the lawsuit said.

“The statute does not say “as determined by the hospital.” It specifically and expressly says, “as determined by (their) attending physician,” the lawsuit said.

On the same day Marik filed his claim, the Journal of Intensive Care Medicine’s editorial board retracted an article he co-authored about the MATH+ protocol.

The retraction was made after Sentara Healthcare questioned the accuracy of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital data the authors used to make their conclusions, and then provided the publication with “accurate data,” according to the statement Sentara gave to The Pilot.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

