CARY, N.C.—Much as Commodus was the foil to Maximus in "Gladiator," so was Notre Dame to Duke on Sunday afternoon. It was the Fighting Irish who came out on top 2-0 in the ACC Championship game at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., breaking the hearts of the Blue Devil faithful. On another day, Duke’s performance likely would’ve seen the ACC trophy make the 22 mile trip back to Chapel Drive, but chances and admirable defending weren’t enough to repel Notre Dame.

CARY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO