The University Libraries on campus offer many different resources that students may be unaware of. Here are some of the resources available to students. The library has many exciting events each week. Events that go on include the Global Film Series, Making Space series, a variety of guest speakers, State of Sound sessions and more. The library also has many workshops students can attend. Some of the workshops coming up cover topics such as science writing, E-textiles, sewing, 3D printing and more. Along with that, the library has a Twitch channel where librarians stream content from coding to demonstrations of different skills like photo editing.

