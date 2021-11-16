ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Harry Potter’ Cast Heading Back to Hogwarts for 20th Anniversary Special

By CL Staff
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWands at the ready, as we prepare to return to Hogwarts for a spectacular 20th anniversary special. In 2001, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered in theaters, and became a massive box office hit. In celebration of the anniversary, the franchise's stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, along...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Wizarding School Is Back in Session: ‘Harry Potter' Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

Here's something even Gryffindors and Slytherins can agree on: This reunion is going to be magical. It's been 20 years since the film premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," and HBO Max wants to celebrate. On Nov. 16, the streamer announced that in honor of the milestone, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other cast members from all eight films will be returning to the hallowed halls of Hogwarts for the first time, for "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."
MOVIES
KTLA

‘Harry Potter’ cast Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to reunite for ‘Return to Hogwarts’ special

The cast of “Harry Potter” will reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved franchise’s first film. Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will travel back to Hogwarts for the first time for the retrospective special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which will drop at midnight on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, on HBO Max. […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Evanna Lynch
Person
Ian Hart
Person
Bonnie Wright
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Alfred Enoch
Person
Casey Patterson
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Oliver Phelps
Person
Tom Felton
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Robbie Coltrane
d1softballnews.com

Harry Potter reunion, Emma Watson’s post on Instagram

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20. Two decades have passed since the arrival in the cinema of the first film of the fantasy saga based on the novels of JK Rowling, whose success is worldwide. The life of the actors involved in the cast has changed dramatically and the protagonists will find themselves in one reunion on HBO Max, just announced and already long awaited. A project in style Friends Reunion, able to involve different generations.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Santa Inc.’ Trailer Reveals Stop-Motion Series With a Very Naughty Father Christmas Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max released the official trailer and key art for Santa Inc., a new original stop motion animated series that will bring the joy of Christmas next month, at least for adults who like cursing and sex jokes. Developed by Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, the creators of Sausage Party, Santa Inc. is the perfect adult series to enjoy the holidays, a time of the year where every release seems to be aimed at the younger audience.
MOVIES
Collider

'Ron's Gone Wrong' Will Stream on Both Disney+ and HBO Max Next Month

From London's ornate Royal Festival Hall to the digital realm of Disney+... and HBO Max, sweet sci-fi animation Ron's Gone Wrong has its digital release date, 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation have revealed, just in time for the holidays. We spoke to Peter Baynham and Sarah Smith, two of...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Matrix' Is Coming to IMAX Screens Just in Time for 'Resurrections'

Fully immerse yourself in The Matrix. IMAX will be presenting the original 1999 film for two nights only next month for limited showings across the United States. The special release is arriving mere weeks before the newest installment to the franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, lands in theaters everywhere on December 22.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartoon Network#Tbs#Warner Bros
Collider

'Trolls 3' Set for Exclusive Theatrical Release in 2023

Get ready to once again be singing and dancing along in the theater as the upcoming third installment in the Trolls franchise has just received an official release date. The currently untitled third movie in the animated trilogy that follows the musical adventures of a village of trolls is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2023.
MOVIES
abc27 News

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ captures $44 million in theaters

Busting ghosts is still a fairly lucrative business after almost 40 years. Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, the latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” drew a sizable audience to theaters, while the awards darling “King Richard,” like most dramas in the pandemic era, is struggling. With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos in its […]
MOVIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Funniest American Movie Of All Time

Among the most famous early American films were comedies. Early screen stars included Buster Keaton, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, Harold Lloyd, and at the top of the list genius Charlie Chaplin. The genre is so important that the American Film Institute has its own list of best comedies–“AFI’s 100 YEARS…100 LAUGHS the 100 funniest […]
MOVIES
Collider

How Writing a Screenplay Helped Emma Thompson Get Through Her Divorce from Kenneth Branagh

Many of us know the agony of divorce. Not as many of us know the agony of a very public divorce. Unfortunately for actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson, a very painful, public divorce is exactly what happened to her. She would eventually heal and even remarry, but only after allowing herself to channel one of the greatest romance writers of all time: Jane Austen. After marrying actor/director Kenneth Branagh in 1989, the power couple – then known in the British media as “The Ken & Em show” – rose to meteoric fame after they starred in the romantic thriller Dead Again in 1991, which Branagh directed. As the media obsessed over the couple who would make six movies together, Thompson and Branagh seemed to lose their individual identities. They soon refused to do any interviews together in an effort to preserve their own personal brand. But life can be tough in the spotlight, as a couple or as an individual, and if Hollywood loves anything, it’s building up a famous couple and then bringing them down (Brangelina, anyone?). And that’s exactly what happened to the Ken & Em show.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Watch 'SNL' Cast Struggle Not to Laugh During Dog Head Man Sketch

Saturday Night Live is chaos sometimes and last night, we got chaos at its finest. With host Simu Liu we were introduced to Dog Head Man, a new military weapon that just resulted in a bit of a mess in the best possible way. The sketch had Liu introducing the latest weapon to the Secretary of State (Cecily Strong) and a senator (James Austin Johnson). But what happens if we introduce the world to soldiers who are also good boys? AKA dogs.
ANIMALS
Collider

'Bridgerton' Season 2: Release Window, Cast, Plot, First-Look Footage, and Everything We Know So Far

Shonda Rhimes succeeded once again at making one of her shows an avid success. Setting aside the legal courts and E.R.s, she stamped her first original project for Netflix with a seal of the Regency period in a more inclusive manner. Bridgerton follows the romantic entanglements of each sibling in the Bridgerton family as they try to find a suitor amidst the ballrooms and Lady Whistledown’s pamphlets. The first season focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter, as she searches for an ideal match and finds it in the arms of the Duke of Hastings (Rége-Jean Page). All though it is safe to say that viewers have “burned” for these two, it is time to say farewell to this beloved couple and welcome Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) into the spotlight.
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

Adele Reveals Very Special Audience Member At LA Concert: 'Never Been So Nervous'

Adele has revealed the most important guest at her top secret, star-studded Los Angeles concert last month: her 9-year-old son Angelo. “It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!” the British singer tweeted Sunday, hours before the concert special and sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, “Adele: One Night Only,” was set to air on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy