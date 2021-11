(KYMA, KECY) - On September 17th, only one point separated the Holtville Vikings and the Calexico Bulldogs football teams. The 29-28 final in Holtville swayed in favor of the Vikings who led the entire game and held on until the final whistle to push them to 5-0 on the year. Since then the Vikings finished the regular season at 8-2 and earned themselves a first round bye in the playoffs.

