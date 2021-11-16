ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick News: Venom, Antlers, French, Contractor

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Venom” sequel has now locked in its home video release plans with the movie set to hit digital next week on November 23rd – just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. It will then be available...

www.darkhorizons.com

shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ernie Hudson Calls Making ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ an “Almost Spiritual” Experience

Ernie Hudson is always surprised when people recognize him on the street. Although the icon has appeared in several classic films and TV shows over his decades-long career, he does not see himself as a celebrity, just, as he puts it, “a working actor.” Still, the 75-year-old Hudson always gets a kick out of fans saying hello and mentioning their favorite project among his slew of big and small screen works. And, naturally, for about 30 years, Hudson has gotten one question more than any other: When is there going to be another Ghostbusters? Well, fans got their answer as the...
nevadasagebrush.com

Venom: Let There Be Marvel Romantic Comedies

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” isn’t like other Marvel movies. The haphazard licensing agreements between Sony and Marvel have created a very muddled situation for Venom in terms of the character’s standing in the Marvel cinematic universe, seemingly because the companies enjoy playing copyright mad libs. Despite the franchise’s difficulties, “Let There Be Carnage” still seeks to entertain fantastically as a sequel story more so than any other superhero movie of the last decade.
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Saul, Elden, King, Duel, West

Actress Rhea Seehorn has confirmed that the sixth and final season of AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” in which she plays Saul’s lawyer colleague Kim Wexler, will air in two parts. The thirteen-episode season is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022. [Source: Variety]. Elden Ring. PC Master Race...
dailydead.com

Review: ANTLERS [Monte’s Take]

Director Scott Cooper's newest film Antlers delves deep into issues of abuse and trauma while terrorizing a small gloomy town with an ancient entity who has an insatiable taste for human flesh. The mythological creature is the wendigo or windigo, a cultural entity originating from diverse Indigenous populations from the northeastern seaboard and continental interior around the Great Lakes. The wendigo is a protector of the Earth, a spirit of winter, and a symbol of the dangers of greed and selfishness that exist in the world. Cooper attempts to connect the Indigenous mythos with an introduction, spoken in Ojibwe, that describes how Mother Earth is being destroyed by those who walk with greed in their hearts.
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Search, School, Monster, Jurassic

HBO Max has announced that its comedy “Search Party” will ened with its upcoming ten-episode fifth season. The final run will debut on the streaming service on Friday January 7th. Creators Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers will develop new projects for the streamer. [Source: THR]. The School for Good and...
huntnewsnu.com

Review: ‘Antlers’ is a creature flick bogged down by drama

“Antlers” is director Scott Cooper’s first foray into horror — backed by monster mastermind Guillermo del Toro — combining the real-world horror of the opioid epidemic and familial abuse with a flesh-eating creature feature. Both Cooper and del Toro’s influences are clear. The overhanging misery characteristic of a desolate, dried-up...
darkhorizons.com

Lionsgate Sets “Riders of Justice” Remake

Lionsgate has picked up the rights for an English-language adaptation of the Mads Mikkelsen-led Danish action/dark comedy “Riders of Justice”. The original followed a recently-deployed soldier who returns home to care for his teenage daughter after his wife is killed in a tragic train accident. When a team of statistics...
darkhorizons.com

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Tops Box-Office

Sony Pictures’ “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a direct and nostalgia-fueled follow-up to the original two 1980s sci-fi comedy classics, pulled in $44 million in its domestic opening weekend. The good news is that’s a better-than-expected result for the film, especially considering some very mixed reviews from critics – the film scored a...
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Antlers’ Slated For Digital, Blu-Ray, DVD Releases

The horror of Antlers is coming home for the holidays. If you missed out on the creature terrors of Antlers in the theater, you’ll have a chance to experience them at home just in time for Christmas. Searchlight Pictures this week said the horror film will have a Digital HD...
92.9 NIN

Is Venom Hiding in the ‘No Way Home’ Trailer?

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer features appearances by five Spidey villains: Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and the Lizard. But you need six baddies for a Sinister Six. And remember the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage? Tom Hardy’s Venom has accidentally found himself in the middle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, right as the multiverse is falling apart in No Way Home. Sooooo... is Venom somewhere in this movie?
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Pixar’s “Turning Red”

After their last two releases went direct to the Disney+ streaming service, Pixar is finally returning to the big screen in 2022 with two films. Today, the full trailer has arrived for the first of those – “Turning Red”. Oscar-winning filmmaker Domee Shi makes her feature-length directorial debut on this coming-of-age animated fantasy film.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ captures $44 million in theaters

(AP) — Busting ghosts is still a fairly lucrative business after almost 40 years. Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, the latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” drew a sizable audience to theaters, while the awards darling “King Richard,” like most dramas in the pandemic era, is struggling. With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos […]
darkhorizons.com

More Join Live-Action “Last Airbender” Series

“Kim’s Convenience” star Paul Sun-Hyung will play Uncle Iroh, Lim Kay Siu (“Anna and The King”) is Monk Gyatso, and Ken Leung (“Lost”) is Commander Zhao in the live-action remake of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” on Netflix. The series unfolds in a fantasy world divided into four nations each centered...
darkhorizons.com

Mel Gibson To Direct “Lethal Weapon 5”

Mel Gibson is set to direct a fifth and likely final installment of the “Lethal Weapon” franchise at Warner Bros. Pictures. The long in development fifth film seemingly was off the cards when franchise director Richard Donner died this past July. Richard Wenk, who penned the two Dezen Washington-led “The Equalizer” films, wrote the latest draft.
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
darkhorizons.com

Tom Holland Talks His “Spider-Man” Exit

The launch of the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer the other day remains easily the most talked-about movie news of this week. At the same time, the film’s star Tom Holland has been dubbed one of GQ’s Men of the Year and has spoken with the outlet about his future with the character – or rather lack of one.
darkhorizons.com

Jenkins’ “Rogue Squadron” Film Scrapped?

Last week came the news that filmmaker Patty Jenkins’ “Rogue Squadron” film, which was targeting a late 2023 release, had been delayed indefinitely. At the time, THR reported the delay was due to Jenkins’ schedule and her other commitments, including a third “Wonder Woman” for Warner Bros. Pictures. The hope was once her schedule cleared up, she’d be back to take the helm on a script she and co-writer Matthew Robinson had spent months on.
darkhorizons.com

First Trailer: “South Park: Post Covid”

The first trailer has been released for “South Park: Post Covid,” the first of fourteen “South Park” one-off titles being made exclusively for the Paramount+ service. The story will be set forty years in the future as the boys are now adults and must work together again to solve a crisis. A second hourlong made-for-SVOD feature will arrive on the service in December.
darkhorizons.com

Wes Anderson Prepping Yet Another Film

After a seven year gap between “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The French Dispatch,” Wes Anderson seems to be making up for lost time on the live-action filmmaking front. ‘Dispatch’ only opened the other month, but Anderson recently completed filming on his next feature “Asteroid City” in Spain. As we...
