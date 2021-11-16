Tony Hawk, Barney, Xbox Docos Set Release

Microsoft has revealed a six-part documentary detailing the history of Xbox is coming out next month. Announced during today’s Xbox 20th Anniversary stream This documentary is called Power On: The Story of Xbox, and it’s hitting YouTube, Redbox, iMBD TV, Roku, and more next month on December 13. As for what to expect, you can anticipate, well, all of it – the reveal of the Xbox with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the infamous red ring of death on the Xbox 360, the subsequent 360 success, the trials and tribulations of the Xbox One generation, and more.
