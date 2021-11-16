ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Hawk, Barney, Xbox Docos Set Release

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock has announced that a three-part documentary about Barney the Dinosaur has begun production for the streamer which will air it cometime in 2022. Tommy Avallone helms the docuseries which will examine the...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

HBO obtains Tony Hawk documentary

The skateboarding legend's Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, directed by Sam Jones and produced by the Duplass Brothers, is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022, providing a history of Hawk’s personal life and career, and chronicling his relationship with skateboarding.
TV & VIDEOS
culturedvultures.com

Xbox Exclusive The Gunk Oozes Out A Release Date

Developer Thunderful Games have tweeted a surprise look at their upcoming 3D action-adventure game, The Gunk, along with a release date. The Gunk was initially announced earlier this year, where it was one amongst a crowd of upcoming Xbox-backed titles. It comes from the team behind the Steamworld Dig franchise, and is their first 3D title.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Power On: The Story of Xbox Six-Part Documentary Announced, Releasing Next Month

Microsoft has revealed a six-part documentary detailing the history of Xbox is coming out next month. Announced during today’s Xbox 20th Anniversary stream This documentary is called Power On: The Story of Xbox, and it’s hitting YouTube, Redbox, iMBD TV, Roku, and more next month on December 13. As for what to expect, you can anticipate, well, all of it – the reveal of the Xbox with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the infamous red ring of death on the Xbox 360, the subsequent 360 success, the trials and tribulations of the Xbox One generation, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
purecountry1067.com

A Barney Doc Is on the Way

Pretty soon you’re going to get to know the history of everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur – Barney. A new documentary from the producers of Queer Eye has just received the green light at Peacock. Production has already begun on the three-part documentary that will detail the rise of the lovable...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Waithe To Produce “Hoop Dreams” Series

Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad Productions label has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. The first project will be a scripted drama inspired by the landmark documentary film “Hoop Dreams” with Aaron Rahsaan Thomas penning. The series will follow two African American teenage boys in 1990s...
TV & VIDEOS
hardcoregamer.com

Six-Part Xbox Docu-Series Set for December Release

Microsoft is celebrating the 20th year of the Xbox console with a new docu-series. The six-part Power On: Story of Xbox series will premiere on December 13. The preview shown during the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration showcased the ups and downs of the brand’s history — including the red ring of death and of course, Bill Gates and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at CES 2001.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘MacGruber’ Gets December Launch Date at Peacock, First-Look Photos

After more than a decade, “MacGruber” is back: The comedy series based on the “Saturday Night Live” recurring character and 2010 film is set to premiere Dec. 16 on Peacock. All eight episodes of the first season will be released in a binge format, with Will Forte reprising his titular role. This time around, MacGruber is being released from prison, where he has been for the more than a decade since the events of the film. (He has been serving a life sentence after the death of Dieter Von Cunth, played by Val Kilmer in the film.) To get more of...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Red Notice” Has Netflix’s ‘Biggest Opening Day’

Netflix’s $200 million budget action film “Red Notice” was a massive hit both according to the streamer itself, and a third party analytics film. The stars of the film – Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds – have been posting on social media that the movie had the ‘Biggest Opening Day’ in Netflix history.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Warners Develops “Under Siege” Reboot

Warner Bros. Pictures is reportedly well into the development of a reboot of the 1992 Steven Seagal action movie “Under Siege”. Timo Tjahjanto (“The Night Comes for Us”) is directing and Umair Aleem (“Kate”) is writing this new take which is expected to premiere as an HBO Max original feature.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

TV News: SAS, Shining, Queen, Beforeigners

Epix has acquired U.S. rights to the six-part limited series “SAS: Rogue Heroes” from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight. Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Dominic West, Alfie Allen and Sofia Boutella star. The dramatized account follows how Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed during WWII after an officer realised traditional...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Hunt: Showdown” Becomes A TV Series

“Crysis” developer Crytek’s 19th century-set bounty hunter shooter game “Hunt: Showdown” is being turned into a live-action series. In the competitive multiplayer game released in 2019, a bountry hunter must kill a mythical monster in order to claim the bounty and survive long enough to reach an extraction point. The...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Reno 911,” “Afterparty,” “Father” Set Dates

Several upcoming series have just announced premiere dates. Paramount+ has set a December 23rd launch for “Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon,” a special that sees the cast reunite as the deputies of the Reno Sheriff’s Department go on the hunt for the Q behind all the QAnon conspiracies. Next,...
TV SERIES

