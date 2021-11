For the first time in a while, we’ve got some new injury news for the Cubs, and it’s mostly good news. The bad news first is the timeline on David Bote’s recovery from shoulder surgery, which is as bad as expected. Six months out from late October would be late April, and he’s not likely to be returning to big league action at that time, so you can bet it’ll be a May or later return, and without the benefit of a normal Spring Training. It’s just not what you wanted to see for a guy who was already leaving open questions about whether he’s still a fit on the bench (but who is under contract for three more years). Hopefully he can still return and show that he’s a useful bench piece by the end of next year. All I’m realistically hoping for.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO