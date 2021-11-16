ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gaps in Job Corps program’s covid-19 oversight ‘increased risks’ for students and staff, report says

By Columnist
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJob Corps bills itself as “the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country.”. But like many organizations, the Labor Department service was not ready for the coronavirus pandemic. Its 29,000 students suffered when they were sent home because operations were suspended at all 121 campuses. A report...

www.washingtonpost.com

PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS
fox13news.com

Social Security 2022 benefits payment schedule – when to expect your checks

The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently released its 2022 calendar, showing when recipients can expect to receive their benefit payments in the coming year. The benefits will be paid out on a different day of the month based on the beneficiaries’ birthdays. Any birthdays that fall between the first and...
ECONOMY
wglr.com

UW Health: Hospital conditions are driving factors behind risk for increased death rate among COVID patients in ICU

MADISON, Wis. — Researchers with the UW School of Medicine and Public Health say physical health is only one factor to consider when analyzing a hospital’s likelihood to have increased ICU mortality rates for patients with COVID-19. According to research published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, UW researchers used hospital data from around the country to determine the other factors that lead to increased mortality rates within 28 days of a patient’s admission. They found that the socioeconomic status of a hospital’s patient population and hospital strain were driving factors behind some hospitals’ higher 28-day ICU mortality rates.
MADISON, WI
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Labor Force Growing Strong Than U.S., Economist Say

DENVER (CBS4)– State economists say Colorado’s unemployment rate is slowly dropping, and the labor force is increasing. Experts at the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment say they are seeing a faster rate of recovery in the labor force than the country. (credit: CBS) CDLE says 3,400 people went back to work in October, bringing the total labor force in Colorado to 3.1 million. It’s the largest labor force gain since last April. One economist believes the elimination of federal unemployment benefits may have pushed more people back into the labor pool. “I think it’s very probable that when we’re talking about those employment gains, there is a component of those individuals who were on the federal programs again, it’s the PUA or PUC that went from unemployed status to employee status,” said Ryan Gedney, Senior Economist at CDLE. While people are going back to work, many Coloradans remain unemployed and are struggling to receive benefits. Some people still haven’t bene paid from when they were unemployed months or even a year ago.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Even in a Labor Shortage, You Can’t ‘Just Go Get a Job’

“WE’RE HIRING.” The sign seems to be hanging in shopfronts everywhere — sometimes coupled with a plea: “We’re short staffed. Please be patient.”. There were close to 20 million active online job postings in August, according to the site ZipRecruiter. That’s a staggering increase from the approximately 10 million active postings at the start of the year. And U.S. employment increased by 531,000 new jobs in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
JOBS
The 74

Early Childhood Education and Care Are Essential Public Infrastructure

Over the last 18 months, the connection between early educators and the communities they serve has been a lifeline — especially for families. Now, congressional leaders and the Biden administration must determine the final shape of the Build Back Better plan, an ambitious social policy agenda designed to support families, educators and the economy in […]
EDUCATION
KIFI Local News 8

DOE announces Finding of No Significant Impact for construction of MARVEL microreactor

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced Monday a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) following the Final Environmental Assessment for a proposal to construct the Microreactor Applications Research Validation & EvaLuation (MARVEL) project microreactor inside Idaho National Laboratory's (INL's) Transient Reactor Test Facility. The post DOE announces Finding of No Significant Impact for construction of MARVEL microreactor appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

