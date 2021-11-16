Exclusive 'Last Words' Trailer Reveals Stellan Skarsgård & Nick Nolte's Sci-Fi Drama About the Power of Art

"What's with you and all these mirrors?" Terror Films has released an official trailer for a sci-fi adventure family film titled Portal Runner, formerly known as Alter-nate, about a teenager who discovers a secret family legacy and a portal than enables him to travel to parallel worlds. If only this could live up to that potential! Nolan is a boy on the run through parallel worlds, trying to stay one step ahead of a monstrous evil that destroyed his family. But, when he winds up stuck in a world with a furious older sister he's never met before, he realizes she may be the key to defeating his adversary. Why does this sound like the plot of a "Rick & Morty" episode? Starring Sloane Morgan Siegel as Nolan, with Carol Roscoe, Brian S. Lewis, Denny McAuliffe, & Elise Eberle. Big concept with a tiny budget, it looks like an only-on-VHS cult fave.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO