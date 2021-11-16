Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell reportedly fell for 'far-fetched' QAnon conspiracy theory that claimed then-CIA director was in German custody

Patriot Purge, the Tucker Carlson Originals Fox Nation docuseries that argued that the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol takeover was a "false flag" and the consequence has been the persecution of conservatives, reportedly rankled several Fox News staffers. Contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are the first Fox News employees to resign over the three-part docuseries. Meanwhile, NPR's David Folkenflik reports: "Veteran figures on Fox's news side, including political anchors Bret Baier and Chris Wallace, shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace. Those objections rose to Lachlan Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of the network's parent company, Fox Corporation. Through a senior spokeswoman, Scott and Wallace declined comment. Murdoch did not return a request for comment through a spokesman. Goldberg says that he had been assured by Fox's news leaders that, as Trump left Washington D.C. following his defeat, the network would tamp down on incendiary commentary and claims. Instead, Goldberg says, the decision by Fox's election analysts to be the first to project that Biden would win Arizona on Election Night last November led the network's stars, including Carlson, to demonstrate their dedication to Trump and his most adamant fans. And that led Fox's opinion stars to embrace increasingly indefensible positions, Goldberg argues."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 HOURS AGO