Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell reportedly fell for 'far-fetched' QAnon conspiracy theory that claimed then-CIA director was in German custody

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
After the 2020 election, ex-Trump attorney and adviser Sidney Powell reportedly tried to enlist a Department of Defense official to help retrieve then-CIA Director Gina Haspel from what Powell believed to be a secret, election-related mission in Germany, ABC News reports, according to journalist Jonathan Karl's new book, Betrayal: Inside the...

MSNBC

Close Trump adviser pushed Pentagon to raid Germany on bizarre conspiracy theory: book

Rachel Maddow shares new reporting from Jonathan Karl's new book, "Betrayal," in which Donald Trump adviser Sidney Powell, after Trump's 2020 election loss, is convinced of a conspiracy theory involving CIA Director Gina Haspel and a mysterious computer server in Germany, and insists to a Trump Pentagon appointee that the U.S. launch a special operation in Germany to overturn the election result for Trump. Nov. 17, 2021.
POTUS
Houston Chronicle

Michael Flynn Pushed Defense Department to Seize Ballots, Overturn Trump's Loss: Report

Another day, another revelation of an attempt to subvert American democracy. Michael Flynn, the conspiracy theorizing former Trump national security adviser, and Sydney Powell, the conspiracy theorizing former Trump attorney, made a pair of unhinged pleas to the Department of Defense in search of help overturning the 2020 election results. The efforts were reported in Betrayal, the new book from Jonathan Karl chronicling the last gasps of the Trump administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Jonathan Karl
Gina Haspel
CBS Miami

Roger Stone Subpoenaed By Panel Investigating Capitol Insurrection, Responds To CBS4 News

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Roger Stone, former ally to President Trump, has been subpoenaed along with four other people, by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. The subpoenas include demands for documents and testimony from Stone, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as well as three people accused of organizing and promoting the two rallies that preceded the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. The committee has already interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media, and law enforcement, including some former Trump aides who have been cooperative. Stone, who spoke to CBS4’s Jim DeFede on Facing South Florida earlier...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to finish house arrest: report

Michael Cohen will be released from house arrest Monday, three years after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance law violations. Former President Donald Trump’s disgraced ex-personal attorney announced that his combined federal prison and home confinement stint was coming to an end on CBS News’ podcast “America: Changed Forever.”
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Subpoenaed Jan. 6 Leader Loses It After Bannon Indictment: ‘Accept That You Will Die’

Following the news of Steve Bannon’s indictment on Friday, far-right activist and subpoenaed Jan. 6 organizer Ali Alexander—who has openly called for a civil war in recent months—spun himself into a tizzy, penning a lengthy diatribe on his Telegram channel. As the weekend progressed, so did the cryptic messages from the activist who once made a case for why Trump supporters should create their “mega city” in South America. Late on Sunday afternoon, Alexander suggested that one must live life “accept[ing] that you will die and must aim to die honorably.” “I could use prayer as I battle the modern Sanhedrin (aka Deep State),” he added. As for whether he will comply with the congressional subpoena stemming from the Capitol riot, Alexander appears to be on the fence and didn’t return a request for comment from The Daily Beast on Sunday evening.
U.S. POLITICS
Germany
Primetimer

Report: Fox News stars Bret Baier and Chris Wallace raised objections to Tucker Carlson's Patriot Purge, while two contributors quit in protest

Patriot Purge, the Tucker Carlson Originals Fox Nation docuseries that argued that the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol takeover was a "false flag" and the consequence has been the persecution of conservatives, reportedly rankled several Fox News staffers. Contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are the first Fox News employees to resign over the three-part docuseries. Meanwhile, NPR's David Folkenflik reports: "Veteran figures on Fox's news side, including political anchors Bret Baier and Chris Wallace, shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace. Those objections rose to Lachlan Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of the network's parent company, Fox Corporation. Through a senior spokeswoman, Scott and Wallace declined comment. Murdoch did not return a request for comment through a spokesman. Goldberg says that he had been assured by Fox's news leaders that, as Trump left Washington D.C. following his defeat, the network would tamp down on incendiary commentary and claims. Instead, Goldberg says, the decision by Fox's election analysts to be the first to project that Biden would win Arizona on Election Night last November led the network's stars, including Carlson, to demonstrate their dedication to Trump and his most adamant fans. And that led Fox's opinion stars to embrace increasingly indefensible positions, Goldberg argues."
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

The Week

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

