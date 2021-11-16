What Time Is ‘The Flash’ On Tonight? How To Watch ‘The Flash’ Season 8 Live

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.

NFL ・ 17 DAYS AGO