ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Irvine Child Care Project Seeks Licensed Nonprofit Child Care Providers

Irvine, California
Irvine, California
 7 days ago

The Irvine Child Care Project, a joint power authority between the Irvine Unified School District and the City of Irvine, is requesting proposals from licensed nonprofit child care providers interested in operating a child care program at Solis Park School beginning November 19, 2021.

The selected provider will operate a program providing childcare services for children from kindergarten through sixth grade, utilizing leased space from the Irvine Child Care Project. The program would serve between 80 and 135 children daily (anticipated maximum licensed capacity of 120) and will begin providing child care services the first day of the 2022–23 school year.

Applications will be available beginning Friday, November 19, at the Child Resource Center, located at 14341 Yale Ave., or online at cityofirvine.org/iccp. For more information, contact Traci Stubbler at 949-724-6635.

Completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 to:

  • Irvine Child Care Project
  • Child Resource Center
  • 14341 Yale Ave.
  • Irvine, CA 92604-1901

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden sidesteps Fed fight, disappointing progressive allies

President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom former President Trump nominated as Fed chairman four years ago. Senate aides predict Powell will easily have enough votes to secure confirmation to a second term atop the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Education
Local
California Society
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Society
Local
California Education
The Associated Press

Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Yale Ave
Irvine, California

Irvine, California

45
Followers
187
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Irvine, California

Comments / 0

Community Policy