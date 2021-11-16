Irvine Child Care Project Seeks Licensed Nonprofit Child Care Providers

The Irvine Child Care Project, a joint power authority between the Irvine Unified School District and the City of Irvine, is requesting proposals from licensed nonprofit child care providers interested in operating a child care program at Solis Park School beginning November 19, 2021.

The selected provider will operate a program providing childcare services for children from kindergarten through sixth grade, utilizing leased space from the Irvine Child Care Project. The program would serve between 80 and 135 children daily (anticipated maximum licensed capacity of 120) and will begin providing child care services the first day of the 2022–23 school year.

Applications will be available beginning Friday, November 19, at the Child Resource Center, located at 14341 Yale Ave., or online at cityofirvine.org/iccp. For more information, contact Traci Stubbler at 949-724-6635.

Completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 to:

Irvine Child Care Project

Child Resource Center

14341 Yale Ave.