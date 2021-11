The chief of Activision Blizzard on Tuesday defended his handling of harassment complaints as a group of workers at the video game company called for his departure. A walkout and a call for Activision CEO Bobby Kotick to leave the company came in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that he has for years been looped into reports of abuses that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors. Some 150 workers took part in a walkout at the California company, joined by colleagues who halted working remotely in solidarity, according to posts shared at an Activision Blizzard workers alliance account at Twitter. "It's past time for Bobby (Kotick) to step down," read a tweet by the @ABetterABK account.

