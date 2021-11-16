ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ViacomCBS selling its CBS studio for $1.8 billion: report

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViacomCBS is selling its CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles for $1.8 billion to a pair of acquisitive real-estate firms, according to a report. Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management had the winning bid, beating out roughly a dozen parties, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous...

nypost.com

