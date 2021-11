The great Harold Ramis would have been 77 years old on 21 November 2021. He passed away on the 24 February, 2014 at the age of 69 from autoimmune inflammatory vasculitis. To many he will always be Egon Spengler in the Ghostbusters movies but to others he was a damn fine writer/director, behind some of the most influential comedy films of the last 40-odd years. Ramis directed Groundhog Day (a film that has become a modern classic) and the massively underrated Multiplicity (with Michael Keaton), while also helming National Lampoon’s Vacation, The Ice Harvest (a quirky and little seen black comedy with John Cusack), Analyse This (and That) and Bedazzled.

