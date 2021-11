When it was reported that LeBron James would be participating in Friday’s game, fans rejoiced – still, the Los Angeles Lakers succumbed to the Boston Celtics 130-108. During a press conference after the game, James was asked about Celtics player Enes Kanter – of whom he replied, “If you know me, I don’t give too many people my energy, and he’s definitely not someone I will give my energy to.”

